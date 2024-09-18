Mariah Carey 'Doing the Best She Possibly Can,' Says Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon shared an update on ex-wife Mariah Carey after the deaths of her mother and sister.

“She’s doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances,” Nick, 43, told Page Six in an article published on Wednesday, September 18. “But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love.”

The Masked Singer host continued, “She’s really having a great time with the kids. That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do.”

A source revealed to Life & Style on September 11, that Nick had quickly stepped up to help Mariah, 55, when he learned of the deaths.

“Nick knows what a struggle it was for her to walk away from the relationship with her sister and do the tough-love thing, and he knows how much she relied on her mother, so he rushed in to offer his support,” the insider said. “He’s been offering to help in any way he can and calling every day to check on her. She’s forever grateful for how he’s stepped up.”

Mariah revealed on August 26 that her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey, had passed away on the same day at the ages of 87 and 63, respectively.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the Glitter star said in a statement to on August 27. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Mariah and Alison hadn’t “seen each other in decades,” a source revealed to Life & Style.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“They had a very complicated relationship, and in some ways that makes this loss even harder because a lot of feelings have come up that Mariah wasn’t expecting. She’s grieving in her own public way, but all this talk about how she didn’t see her for years is not helping,” the insider continued. “Everyone’s focused on how guilty she should feel, but the reality is there’s just a tremendous amount of sorrow over what might have been if her sister hadn’t gotten addicted to drugs.”

The “Always Be My Baby” singer was in the midst of a legal battle with Alison when she died. Alison accused Mariah of “intentional infliction of emotional distress” with some of the statements the artist made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. She claimed that several of Mariah’s allegations within the book were false.

One of the passages Alison took issue with detailed Mariah’s claims that a then-20-year-old Alison threw boiling hot tea on the singer, which caused third-degree burns. Mariah also claimed that Alison gave her a Valium at only 12 years old and tried to pimp her out. Alison said that Mariah “also callously dismisses [her] as an ‘ex’ sister.”

In the filing, Alison stated that “instead of saying no more about her, [Mariah] used her book to humiliate and embarrass” her “as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV, and across the internet.”

The case had yet to be dismissed before Alison’s death.