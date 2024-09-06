Mariah Carey is ravaged by regret over decades of family feuds following the sudden deaths of her mom and sister — which shockingly occurred hours apart on the same day, sources exclusively tell Life & Style.

The “Hero” singer, 55, admits her heart was “broken” over last month’s loss of her 87-year-old mother, Patricia — but didn’t reveal the circumstances surrounding her sudden end or the “tragic” death of her sibling Alison, 63.

An insider confides Mariah long had a turbulent relationship with her opera-singing parent. The two became estranged in 2001 after Patricia called the cops, claiming Mariah was in a manic state — and caused the Grammy winner to be put on a psychiatric hold.

“Mariah believed her mother threw her to the wolves, and it took years before they found their footing again as mother and daughter,” the source shares.

Mariah has reached phenomenal heights with her five-octave vocal range — even as she secretly grappled with bipolar disorder for nearly two decades. But sources say her relationship with her family has been marked by devastating lows.

“Mariah had tons of emotional baggage dating back to her childhood — when she often felt neglected by her mother while she grew up poor on Long Island,” the insider shares.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

The superstar, who’s sitting on an estimated $350 million fortune, often went long periods without speaking to her mom, according to sources who say she kept Patricia at arm’s length and pacified her with pricey gifts and money.

Though the vocalist expressed gratitude over being able to spend time with Patricia during her final days, the insider adds, “Mariah regrets she didn’t work harder to close the personal gap between them.”

Mariah had little contact with her father after her parents divorced when she was a child. But following his cancer death in 2002, she honored him by recording “Sunflowers for Alfred Roy” — a tune that bears his name. But she remains estranged from brother Morgan, 64.

As rocky as Mariah’s relationship was said to be with Patricia, evidence suggests the situation with Alison was even worse. The HIV-positive former prostitute, who struggled with drug addiction, slapped her sister with a still-pending $1.25 million lawsuit after her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, alleged she was fed Valium at age 12 by Alison, who also tried to “pimp” her out.

The insider says, “Mariah believed having a relationship with Alison would only poison her own life — but now she realizes she was her only sister. It devastates her to think Alison went to her death believing Mariah didn’t love her!”