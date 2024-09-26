Leaf Sheep

During the premiere, it was sadly Leaf Sheep who received the lowest number of votes from the judges and the audience combined. Viewers were excited to see who was underneath the mask after Leaf Sheep’s performance of “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw.

Jenny McCarthy believed it was Tom Brady under the mask due to all of the NFL clues, while Robin guessed Troy Aikman. Shockingly, Ken ended up having the correct guess.

Leaf Sheep was unmasked to be John Elway.