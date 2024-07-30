Matt Damon Agrees That He and Jesse Plemons Look Alike

Matt Damon has finally weighed in on the internet’s discussion about the resemblance between him and fellow actor Jesse Plemons.

The Good Will Hunting star, 53, was asked if he agreed with fans who said that the Kinds of Kindness actor, 36, was his celebrity dopplegänger in an interview with Access Hollywood alongside Instigators costars Hong Chau and Casey Affleck on Monday, July 29. “Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely,” he replied before revealing that people have been pointing out the similarities between them for decades.

Matt explained that Jesse was cast as a younger version of his character, John Grady Cole, in his 2000 Western romance film, All the Pretty Horses. Jesse’s scene was ultimately cut from the movie, but Matt recalled the crew “freaking out” over how much the then-preteen resembled him.

“Five people came up to me before I met him and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe how much this kid looks like you,'” he continued. They finally met and took a photo together, which the Stillwater star doesn’t have today, but he wished he did.

“I couldn’t believe it. He looked more like me than I did when I was little,” he added. “Like my little 11-year-old face did not look like it [was going to become me]. He looked exactly like me. I was like, ‘This is really weird.'”

Casey, 48, chimed in to point out that not only do Jesse and Matt look alike, but they also sound alike and “have similar mannerisms.” Matt complimented his younger could-be twin as a “great actor” who is “incredible to watch.”

“I’m proud of the comparison,” he said.

Casey also asked Matt if anyone has tried to cast him and Jesse as brothers. Though the answer was no, the Oscar winner said he’d be open to the idea.

“I think he’s so much younger than me. He’s got to be 20 years younger than me, or almost that. But I would love to do something with him. I think he’s great,” Matt concluded.

Jesse has also shared his thoughts on twinning with Matt, although he doesn’t so much see the resemblance. The Love & Death alum was part of a skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June where Guillermo Rodriguez locked him up because he mistakenly thought Jesse was Matt, who is banned from the talk show.

After passing a “Matt Damon test” — correctly answering two plus two — Jesse was allowed to join Jimmy, 56, on stage. He revealed that the resemblance between him and Matt has been “haunting” him for many years. Jesse also admitted that he didn’t really see it himself.

“When I was younger my aunt watched Good Will Hunting and for some reason, she told my mom, ‘This is what Jesse’s going to look like when he gets old,’” he said. The actor also recalled an incident in an elevator with a fan who mistook him for Matt.

“This woman asked me, ‘Are you Matt Damon?’ I said, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m not.’ She looked at me as if, ‘Wow, Matt Damon is a liar,’ and I felt bad,” he explained.

A week later, on the Today show, Jesse admitted that it was “flattering” to be compared to Matt.

“But yeah, throughout the course of my career, I’ve had various Matt Damon-associated nicknames and such,” he said.