It was a family affair at the movies! Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, hit the premiere of the movie The Instigators and their daughters made a rare red carpet appearance alongside their A-list parents.

Matt, 53, and Luciana, 48, attended the New York City premiere with their daughters, Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, Stella, 13, and Alexia, 24, on Wednesday, July 31. The couple coordinated their outfits in khaki and white, while Alexia and Isabella dazzled in black gowns. Meanwhile, Gia opted for a velvet red dress and Stella captivated in an emerald green gown.

The film — which features actors Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Alfred Molina and Ron Perlman — was a tag-team effort as it was Luciana who convinced the Oppenheimer star to star in the comedic project. “She actually produced this one,” Matt told People at the premiere. “So she was very actively involved in this one, but I just trust her.”

Matt gushed about his wife, calling her one of the few people whose tastes he “trusts completely,” alongside his longtime best friend, Ben Affleck.

“And so when they say something, when they dig their heels in on something, any of them do, I pay attention,” the dad of four told the outlet. “We all have blind spots creatively or otherwise. And when I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it.”

Getty Images

Matt and Luciana first crossed paths in Miami Beach, Florida, while the Massachusetts native was filming Stuck on You in the early 2000s. At the time, Luciana was working as a bartender and mother to her daughter, Alexia, who was only a toddler.

“I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad,” the Good Will Hunting actor told Parade in December 2011. “The only way I can describe it — it sounds stupid, but — at the end of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you know how his heart grows like five times? Everything is full, it’s just full all the time.”

After tying the knot in 2005, the pair went on to welcome three daughters and have largely kept their family out of the spotlight.

“I’ve been left alone, even by the paparazzi, because what sells is sex and scandal,” he told the publication. “Absent that, they really don’t have that much interest in you. I’m still married, still working, still happy.”

Matt and Luciana have been enjoying the summer together, jetting off on a romantic Greek vacation in July. Prior to their overseas holiday in the islands, the celebrity duo celebrated Isabella’s high school graduation in May.

“Bella, your unique blend of observational wit, thoughtful prose, and unwavering self-assurance has left an indelible mark on our community,” the Brooklyn school shared via its official Instagram account on May 24. “Your confident embrace of your identity serves as a beacon of inspiration for all of us. Good luck at New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study!”