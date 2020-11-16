Now more than ever it’s vital for businesses to give back to their communities. From providing local employment to a feel-good work environment, the success of a business can rely heavily on the spirits of their employees.

Which is why Dave DiCosola and Kam Norwood, two friends and entrepreneurs inspired by the promise of CBD as a healthy answer to some of life’s most common stresses and ailments, founded Half Day CBD. This tight-knit family business is making a difference in not only the lives of their employees, but in the lives of local hemp farmers as well.

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Half Day CBD works directly with local hemp farmers to source their oil, isolate and hemp flower, ensuring top-notch, pesticide-free quality as a part of their rigorous production standards. This ensures they’re securing their products from U.S. based Hemp farmers, as opposed to outsourcing production to an artificial lab.

From their meticulous growing and harvesting standards to final processing and formulation, Half Day CBD strives to provide full transparency in their manufacturing process to the consumer, and stands by their guarantee to deliver complete satisfaction of their products. Not only that, but the brand is also committed to hiring a diverse team of workers as a way to support local and often underserved communities.

Looking to support a great brand that’s striving to make a difference while dipping your toes into the various benefits CBD has to offer? Look no further than Half Day CBD. Here’s a rundown of common CBD-based products and when they should be used.

CBD Isolate Oils

A perfect additive to your daily regimen and great for people who need the benefits of CBD but with zero THC additives. If you’ve tried CBD isolate or full-spectrum oils before and couldn’t stomach the taste of it, the good news is Half Day CBD’s Isolate Oils are tasteless, and easy to use. Just a few drops under the tongue for 30 seconds and you’ll feel near-immediate results. Ideal for taking the edge off anxiety or as part of a daily routine.

Half Day CBD’s pure and unflavored oil consists of only two ingredients: CBD oil derived from American-grown hemp and MCT (coconut) oil. No THC, no unnecessary additives, nothing artificial—just pure, isolated CBD and MCT oil. Learn more about the benefits of CBD Isolate Oils on HalfDayCBD.com.

CBD Balms

Provide therapeutic, fast-acting relief to ease aches and pains, particularly useful for quickly easing inflammation and soothing sore muscles, like after you’ve attempted to conquer those new HIIT workouts that you’re already regretting. A great way to realize the benefits of CBD without ingesting, balms are easy to use and can be utilized as often as needed to offer immediate relief. Half Day’s CBD balms consist of all-natural blends of CBD and botanicals. Learn more about the amazing benefits of balms on Half Day CBD.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Typically is preferred by those looking to maximize the benefits of CBD usage. Full-spectrum oils utilize all of the compounds found within a hemp plant, including CBD and THC. Especially ideal for anyone who doesn’t mind an herbal taste, full-spectrum oil is easy to take. Simply hold a few drops under the tongue for 30 seconds. Half Day CBD’s full-spectrum CBD oil is all-natural, pesticide-free, and consists of just two ingredients: American-grown hemp and MCT (coconut) oil. No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Learn more about the various benefits full-spectrum CBD can have as part of your daily routine on HalfDayCBD.com.

To learn more about these great locally-grown products and why CBD is a great solution to any of life’s aliments, head over to HalfDayCBD.com.