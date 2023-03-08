Article presented by Ascend Agency.

Financial freedom has been a long-standing dream for many but achieving it can seem out of reach. Enter Rabu Gary, the self-proclaimed “Harriet Tubman of Financial Freedom.” With his innovative ⅓ approach to crypto investing and a mission to help people make money on their money, Rabu is changing the game. He’s been recognized by Congress, appeared in Forbes, and has helped thousands of people achieve financial independence. With his focus on providing innovative financial education and a brand quickly becoming a household name, Rabu Gary is one of the biggest names in the financial education space.

Rabu is most known for founding UIGISC, a social club formed by a group of people who came together during the pandemic to share ideas on making money socially. The rapidly growing community’s mission is to make sure anyone they touch becomes financially free. In three years, UIGISC has helped thousands become financially free, including over 100 individuals who’ve made over $1M. As a social club, UIGISC does not share any financial advice, but members are free to share their different tips and techniques through various investment opportunities such as e-commerce, forex, precious metals, crypto, and real estate.

As an individual, Rabu’s story is one of determination, resilience, and success. Growing up, he faced numerous challenges and obstacles, but he never let them get in the way of his dreams and aspirations. Instead, he used his struggles as motivation to work harder, learn more, and help others achieve financial freedom.

Rabu’s mission is to help people make money on their money and achieve financial freedom, the bedrock of UIGISC. To achieve this goal, Rabu created the ⅓ Rule, a simple yet effective strategy for investing in crypto and other financial assets. The rule consists of three principles: don’t play with money you can’t afford to lose, don’t take money out of your savings, and only invest in spaces you are comfortable with.

Rabu believes that everyone has the potential to achieve financial freedom and live the life they’ve always dreamed of, regardless of their background or circumstances. His 1/3rd rule is a blueprint for success, guiding people to financial freedom. By following this rule, thousands of people have already been able to make money on their money and secure their financial future.

Getting there has been a process full of ups and downs. Rabu’s biggest challenge was wanting success more for people than they wanted for themselves. However, he overcame this obstacle by becoming a role model and leader in his community. He has helped thousands of people make money on their money and achieve financial freedom, and he continues to inspire others to do the same. Rabu believes that people should never compete with others, unless it’s in sports, and that they should always want for their fellow man what they want for themselves. By following these principles, people can achieve financial freedom, make money on their money, and live the life they’ve always dreamed of.

In the next few years, Rabu sees his brand, UIGISC, becoming a household name. He dreams of helping thousands of people make millions each and helping them leverage various investments to secure financial freedom. Through UIGISC, he is committed to giving people the steps they need to achieve financial freedom and make money on their money.

For those new to the investing world, Rabu holds an investing Masterclass where he takes people through the ABCs of financial education. Whether you’re just starting your journey to financial freedom or already on the path to success, Rabu’s story and ⅓ Rule are sure to inspire and guide you on your journey to a better future.