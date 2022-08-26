Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Collaboration/teamwork is a powerful instrument for small business owners and the self-employed. Collaboration with someone else or another business provides contact with people outside your business that can help you fast-track growth and become more successful. Collaborating with other prosperous people can help you develop beyond your wildest dreams, strengthen business networks, teach business insights, increase your expertise, save you money, and enhance competition.

Michael Starks, an American entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas, has been in the business space for over ten years. Through his vast experience, he guides new entrepreneurs on how to build their brands and effectively market themselves online. During his early years in business, Michael was unsuccessful because he didn’t have the skill to correctly run a business. However, things changed when he discovered the world of PR, where he learned how to utilize the media to help gain power online. Armed with this knowledge, Starks developed an exceptional strategy that takes a multi-angled approach to help people succeed online. Today, he is CEO of The Gravitas Agency, turning personalities and businesses into public figures and household names.

At The Gravitas Agency, Starks couples the power of social media, PR, and great secrets that top celebrities and Fortune 500 companies never disclose to help you tell your brand story and bring you the right audience at the right time with the right methodology.

The agency has a great team of marketers that provide innovative and high-impact solutions for brands. Their social media strategy will help your brand reach new heights, increase followers, connect with the right people, and enhance sales. Depending on the client’s needs, the team works closely with them until they achieve their goals through digital advertising campaigns that drive traffic back to their website or social media. The team also delivers outstanding customer service.

Starks is inspired by the fact that he can change people’s lives in a short period. “It feels good to help people have a clear path to success and see the people they can help along the way,” says Michael Starks. He is delighted that his agency is among the fastest-rising PR and marketing agencies working with celebrities, musicians, real estate professionals, financial advisors, and many more.

“I would like to tell people to be persistent. The way someone else is winning isn’t the only way to win. Your situation is unique, and so is your timing. Leverage your unique situation and circumstances into a story you can share with the world. Find something that you are passionate about and find a way to serve people in that area,” Starks says.

Within the next five years, Starks sees himself impacting thousands of people and helping them make a change in the lives of the people that matter most to them. He also aims to be one of the biggest innovators in the marketing and branding industry by creating new ways for people to share their message to the world. Starks still looks forward to combining his knowledge of marketing and technology to create a system for businesses and personalities of all sizes. He also wants to make the change that ushers in a new era and completely changes how we do business in the future.