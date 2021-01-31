Steamy! Miley Cyrus shared a sexy nude photo she took during a bath on Saturday, January 30 — and trust us, it will fog up your glasses.

“For a good time, call …” the 28-year-old captioned the seductive Instagram Story picture, which she resized to make smaller. Though fans have to squint to catch the details of the photo, it is clear the A-lister is nude and covering her breasts with her hand while enjoying a soak.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the “Wrecking Ball” singer baring it all on social media. In September 2020, Miley shared a video of herself proclaiming being single gave her “more alone time” to strip down to tunes by Runaways alum Joan Jett, and even went topless in the clip.

The Plastic Hearts artist isn’t afraid to be open about how sex plays a role in her day-to-day life. In January 2021, Miley revealed she regularly purchases sex toys — but ends up putting them to a different use. “I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design,” she revealed during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Barstool Sports radio show. “Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand.”

The pop star is currently single following her split from boyfriend Cody Simpson in August 2020 after 10 months of dating. “It’s true, Miley and Cody are over,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “I did hear that Miley initiated the breakup. Cody didn’t want the relationship to end, but Miley calls the shots.”

“I’m hearing that nothing major happened, no other party broke them up,” the source added. “She had a lot of fun with Cody, but she decided it was best to go their separate ways and remain friends.”

Prior to her relationship with the Australian singer-songwriter, Miley had a fling with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter from August to September 2019. The rebound romance came the same month she split from her husband of less than a year, Liam Hemsworth. The pair dated on-and-off for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018.

Miley revealed last summer how her split from Liam — and the Woolsey fires that destroyed their Malibu, California, home a month prior to their wedding — affected her mental health. “Losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup — I think I just really needed some clarity,” the pop star said in an August 2020 interview. She also noted that her song “Midnight Sky” was inspired by the pair’s breakup and her sobriety journey. She added, “It was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts.”