Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Just like me and you, actress Millie Bobby Brown is social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic and focusing on self-care! Earlier in April, she went on social media with her sister-in-law, Rachel, to discuss their favorite skincare products, including those of her own brand, Florence by Mills. I’m going to take a deep dive in and see if her recommendations make sense to this dermatologist. Let’s get started!

The ladies start off their “self-care moment” with a Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo and MBB applies it while she begins to answer viewer questions when suddenly … she screams. I thought this was the new trailer for Stranger Things season 4! But alas, it was just a bug.

Our graceful hosts chit chat about bonding over skincare while the masks dry and then they proceed to peel them off. My thoughts? Peel-off masks are fun! But, I’d be remiss if I didn’t state that I’m not a huge fan of them overall.

See, these masks dry relatively quickly and this is accomplished through the ingredient alcohol. Now, there are all types of masks and these gently peel off formulations are just one of many mask options, but if I’m being honest, they offer more of a fun experience than actually providing a means by which to improve the appearance of your skin.

So, if you are looking for a fun way to bond with a friend and kill a little time during quarantine then Mille’s masks are a great option. But if you want a more meaningful skin treatment mask, then you’ll need to look elsewhere. For a moisturizing recovery mask to soothe irritated skin I recommend JetSetter or BioCellulose Restorative.

After the masks, our hosts apply Dreamy Dew moisturizer. It’s hydrating and featherweight, so I wholeheartedly agree that this is a great product to consider applying after an alcohol-based mask. I also love the reasonable price! Please keep in mind, however, that not everyone needs a moisturizer. Only use one if you need it and only use the smallest amount necessary to achieve adequate hydration. If you do find that your skin needs deep hydration, try Ultra Nourishing and for a firming moisturizer for aging-skin try Age Contour.

Then, Millie applies Glow Yeah Lip Oil and I’m all for it. The lips are an area that is often overlooked and this is absolutely a great time to forego irritating lipstick and to give your lips the TLC they need. Other lip products to consider are LipMagic and even an old-fashioned product with a modern twist like Vaseline Gold Dust.

Ms. Brown finishes things off with Zero Chill Face Mist. Will it actually do anything? Yes, it will. It will make a fun, at-home spa-like experience. And the lavender might actually help you relax! But I remain unconvinced that it’s going to make much of a material difference in the appearance of your skin.

Millie Bobby Brown and Rachel are captivating hosts. My only complaint is that the video didn’t go on longer. I love being introduced to any new skincare line and this dermatologist is now a fan of Florence by Mills. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, easily accessible at Ulta and very reasonably priced. It was clearly expertly crafted and geared toward a younger demographic and I am predicting extreme success for this brand!