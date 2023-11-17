Modena Smart Home explains how its Conceal trimless mounting system eliminates the visual distraction of light switches and outlets on our walls to create a calming, luxurious environment.

Lighting is an important component of interior design – arguably one of the most pivotal interior design elements in all spaces. Lighting helps create a warm, welcoming, and productive atmosphere and enhances the aesthetic value of an interior.

However, while the importance of lighting is widely appreciated, the accompanying lighting controls and receptacles are typically overlooked. These necessary controls, that are spread across every wall in our homes, haven’t evolved much in over 100 years. Their cover plates protrude from the surface of the wall creating unsightly shadow lines that visually distract from the clean, minimalist design homeowners seek. Conceal, by Modena Smart Home, tackles this problem head-on.

Conceal is a precision-engineered trimless mounting system that enables mounting light switches and outlets perfectly flush with the surface of the finished wall for a beautiful, minimalist appearance. By eliminating the shadows created by conventional protruding wall plates, switches and outlets virtually disappear into the background allowing your beautiful home design to be the focus, free from visual distractions.