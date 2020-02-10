She’s making a statement. Natalie Portman showed support to the snubbed female directors at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. The actress embroidered their names on her stunning Dior cape, which covered her black and gold lace adorned gown for the Oscars. On the trim, it read Scafaria, Wang, Gerwig, Diop, Heller, Matsoukas, Har’el and Sciamma.

Lorene Scafaria slayed the game while directing Hustlers, Lulu Wang put her creative touch on The Farewell and Greta Gerwig knocked it out of the park with Little Women. To round off the list, Mati Diop made her feature directorial debut with Atlantics, Marielle Heller wowed with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Melina Matsoukas brought her A-game on Queen & Slim.

Last but not least, Alma Har’el surpassed expectations with Honey Boy and Céline Sciamma painted a picture with Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

While hitting the red carpet, Natalie modeled her beautiful dress and cape, before explaining what inspired her to make this sartorial decision. The A-lister said she wanted to recognize the women who were “not recognized for their incredible work this year … in my subtle way.”

During the opener, Chris Rock also called out the Academy for the same reason.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On February 7, the No Strings Attached actress discussed how elated she was to head back to the Academy Awards again. “Can’t believe it’s been 9 years since I was pregnant with my son, and one of my favorite actors @thejeffbridges was handing me the Oscar for Black Swan. Excited to head back again this year,” she captioned the throwback photo.

Before kicking off the new year, Natalie also gushed over her longtime love and husband, Benjamin Millepied, in a heartwarming post on social media.

“I’m so grateful for this most beautiful decade yet — I married my partner in crime @benjaminmillepied, gave birth to two miraculous children, directed my first film (A Tale of Love and Darkness), produced a documentary about something I care passionately about,” she began. “Hoping the next decade only brings further adventures, beauty and fulfillment — and a deepening appreciation of our planet and its wonders.”

The future is looking bright!