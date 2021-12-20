The new year is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than drinking and dining in style?!

New Year’s Eve in New York City is a night like none other — this is the city that never sleeps, after all. With the famous ball dropping in Times Square and parties everywhere, everyone wants to be close to the action.

Since New Year’s Eve is always an all-night affair, NYC residents, and those traveling to the city for a good time, are looking for places to dine and dance ¬— maybe even both at once?! That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the Big Apple’s hottest clubs and restaurants to drink and dine while ringing in the new year.

Looking to dance the night away before and after the clock strikes midnight? Located in the heart of Midtown, Nebula is a nightclub sure to give you an out-of-this-world night and New Year’s Eve to remember. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the five-hour premium open bar will be worth the price of admission. Not to mention, entertainment will come in the form of a live DJ performance and partygoers will enjoy complimentary lite fare menu options.

Tickets start at $30 for late admission after 12:30 a.m. to an evening full of luxury with $5,000 for an on-stage VIP experience. Of course, all customers must provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination and a valid photo ID to enter.

If the club scene isn’t really for you, there are tons of low-key options at restaurants around the city. Amali, for example, serves sustainable Mediterranean cuisine right in Midtown. Not to mention, for New Year’s Eve, Executive Chef Alex Tubero will have a special end of year full course tasting menu with options that all guests can enjoy. But be sure to save room for dessert because Chef Tubero will finish off each meal with a decadent chocolate mousse.

Of course, NYC isn’t the only hot spot this New Year’s Eve. If you’re saying goodbye to the Big Apple for the night, we’ve also got you covered with some amazing locations on Long Island and in The Hamptons.

Keep scrolling for more New York City hot spots to hit up on New Year’s Eve and get ready to celebrate 2022.