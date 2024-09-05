Nicole Kidman is such a red carpet pro that she immediately jumped into action when she realized her dress was “see-through” at the Hollywood premiere of The Perfect Couple.

The Oscar winner, 57, wore a glittering brown Ferragamo gown with a deep plunging neckline. While she added a black tuxedo blazer with satin lapels, it wasn’t originally part of her look.

“It’s a little bit see-through, that’s why I’ve got this jacket on,” Nicole told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 4, making an embarrassed facial expression when the reporter told the actress her dress was “stunning.”

The Big Little Lies star initially wore the jacket draped over one shoulder before posing for photos wearing it to fully cover up her gown.

Nicole was joined by costar Liev Schreiber at the event. The Perfect Couple is a six-part Netflix miniseries based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s 2018 best-selling novel. She plays wealthy Nantucket matriarch Greer Garrison Winbury who is drawn into a murder mystery when a body washes ashore during on her property ahead of her son’s wedding.

The Hawaii-born star revealed that her teenage daughters love raiding her enviable closet.

“They go into my closet, and it looks like a bomb hit it. They go crazy in there. They just take a T-shirt, but the wreak havoc,” Nicole told ET about Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

“But they’re both very tall,” the actress added about her girls and how they’re able to fit into her clothes.

After Nicole and husband Keith Urban raised their daughters out of the spotlight at their farm in Nashville, Tennessee, the young ladies made their red carpet debut on April 27, when their mom was given the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Both proved they’ve got Nicole’s killer sense of style, as Sunday, 16, wore a strapless floral-print gown while Faith, 13, donned a strapless red dress with a mermaid tail skirt.

Ever since then, Sunday began attending more public events with her famous mother. The two hit up the Omega’s Her Time event in Paris on July 29 looking like twins.

Both wore their hair center parted with slightly wavy locks. Sunday killed it in a gray vest and matching wide-leg trousers as she proudly posed alongside Nicole, who stunned in a white crop top and long skirt.

The following day, the whole family took in the women’s gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics. Nicole and Keith, 56, sat with their daughters in the stands at Bercy Arena. They were seen taking selfies as a group while also cheering on Simone Biles and Team USA. The athletes took home the gold medal in the event.

Ever since, Nicole has been busy on the promotional trail for two new projects. Before starting the press tour for The Perfect Couple, she attended the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of her new erotic thriller Babygirl.

The Being the Ricardos star admitted this was one of her most daring roles ahead of the event, and that she was nervous to see the movie play in front of audiences. The film features some of the most explicit sex scenes of her career.

“There’s something in me going: ‘OK, this was made for the big screen and to be seen with people. I’m not sure I have that much bravery,” Nicole told Vanity Fair on August 26.

She continued, “It’s like, golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling.”