Nicole Kidman opened up on her struggles with body image from her youth, revealing that it wasn’t until designer John Galliano offered to dress her for the 1997 Oscars that she began to truly appreciate her appearance.

“I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14,” Nicole, 57, explained during the Hulu documentary series, In Vogue: The 90s, which premiered on September 13. “I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who’s been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world.”

John, 63, aimed to make a bold statement in the fashion world after styling Princess Diana at the 1996 Met Gala, and Nicole, one of the decade’s fastest-rising stars, was the woman he wanted to collaborate with. The Bewitched star revealed her youthful body insecurities in the docuseries — offering viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the fashion world of the ’90s — and told viewers what was going through her mind when the designer reached out.

“Can you believe it?” she rhetorically told the cameras. “My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2 and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5’11 and completely sort of skinny and flat chested was like, ‘Great, we can dress you.’”

In the docuseries, she discussed the respect she had for the connections between stars and designers, highlighting how these fashion partnerships ultimately went on to define their style.

“I grew up watching Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly — all these women whose style was created with the designers that they’re affiliated with,” she explained. “They just loved fashion. So I remember thinking, but of course, this should be brought into Hollywood now, and we should be wearing the things that are made in these gorgeous little salons in Paris. Because that’s what they used to do, so why aren’t we still doing it?”

Nowadays, Nicole exudes confidence and is a staple on red carpets for her stylishness. The Oscar winner recently made it clear that she wasn’t worried about outside opinions about her life or career after sparking concerns among fans about her recent weight loss.

“I don’t want to be a role model for anyone, I’m not interested in that,” Nicole ​told Vogue Australia in an interview published on January 24. The Queen of the Desert star also seemingly clapped back at those who “box” her in with “rules and expectations” for her as an artist and her acting career.

“I keep a lot of distance between me and what everyone thinks or wants or how I’m meant to behave,” the Big Little Lies star continued. “I try to keep a shield around me.”

Nicole’s admission followed In Touch exclusively reporting in December 2023 that the actress was “secretly struggling” despite the cheerful image she presented to the public. An insider told the outlet that her weight loss was due to her demanding workload.

“Everyone wants to know what’s wrong with her,” the source said. “Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it’s taking a toll.”