Written in partnership with Amir Bakian

Public relations agencies are the backbone of any successful marketing campaign. They help build and maintain the relationship between a company and its target audience. It, therefore, goes without saying that if your PR partner is excellent, you will get more out of your campaigns. With so many changes happening in different industries, you want a PR agency that fully understands your vision to help you stand out. That’s what LA-based NOW PR is about.

NOW PR is a full-service PR and communications agency specializing in helping brands grow into household names. With 7+ years in the business, the brand works with clients to create and execute effective marketing campaigns that reach the target audience. Led by the brand’s founder, Tash Greizen, the company’s team of experts has years of experience working with some of the biggest brands in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

NOW PR represents some of the world’s most-followed brands and It Girls from each corner of the world. The brand’s success results from its team’s innovative and modern approach to PR. This agency has revolutionized how PR agencies approach branding by consistently evolving to compete in a modern and creative world. That, in turn, has endeared the brand to many clients and established it as a go-to for all branding and PR matters.

As a creative person herself, the brand’s founder understands the importance of proper representation. With her knowledge and guidance on the industry, her team has collected all the tools it needs to foster and nurture brands into household names. The team is just as resourceful, tackling every challenge as it comes and setting trends for others to follow. The numbers on the It Girls’ and brands’ social platforms can attest to that.

NOW PR continues to establish its position as a market leader in the PR space in several ways. Women empowerment and mentorship are key components of NOW PR. To that end, the brand has recently added more branches to the agency. They include NOW Magazine, NOW Studios, and the It Girl Production. Through these platforms, the brand’s clients can tell their stories in a way that makes them distinct and creates momentum for them in a fast-paced environment.

Their world-class treatment also helps to make brands feel welcome. At NOW PR, every client is treated as a member of the family. This has contributed a lot to the brand’s growth on the West Coast as its two offices in Beverly Hills and Las Vegas show. Now, plans are underway to open other branches in New York and Paris. This will be in line with NOW PR’s vision of obtaining a global presence and, ultimately, a trendsetting PR empire.

NOW PR has earned other prizes besides its enviable roster of brands and It Girls. Currently, it’s on a list of the top 10 PR agencies in Los Angeles. According to the management, the brand will continue to invest in itself to ensure it achieves even greater milestones. The goal is to amass more experience and knowledge to help clients build and maintain positive relationships with their target audience.