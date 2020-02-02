Models have to deal with so many wardrobe malfunctions, it’s practically part of their job. Luckily for us, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram to share her experience with a recent one while in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Needless to say, we’re glad to have her guidance for the next time we need stick-on underwear.

“Alright, have any of you ever worn stick-on underwear?” the 27-year-old captioned a photo of herself dressed to the nines for an event on February 1. “Because I did today and it fell off when I was about to do the carpet … literally … on.the.carpet. … So this is the only full length picture of my dress I got. That’s all! Just thought I would share that. Beware of stick-on underwear and Miami humidity.”

We kind of love the juxtaposition between the caption and the photo with this post, too. The brunette beauty has always been really open about how social media can really alter people’s perception of reality.

“We’re all too familiar with the ‘highlight REEL’ of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it’s not always as amazing as it seems,” she wrote on the platform back in July 2019.

“I want to emphasize what we already know: Instagram is everyone’s best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other’s worlds. Which is NOT true,” she continued. “We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs, good times and bad. We never really know what someone is going through, so it’s unfair to judge/compare.”

She also reminded folks to not be afraid of living a normal life. “Social media can create a crazy amount of pressure to live up to an idealistic standard of ‘perfection’ (which obviously doesn’t exist!),” the influencer wrote. “Hard times happen and the most important part is putting one foot in front of the other, knowing the moment will pass, and being patient with yourself. No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have.”