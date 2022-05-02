Good 4 Her! Olivia Rodrigo looked better than ever while out and about with BFF Conan Gray in New York City on Sunday, May 1.

The songstress, 19, opted for a see-through chain link dress for dinner at Carbone alongside her bestie. Olivia’s black undergarments were visible though the sheer dress, and she paired the look with edgy jewelry like the rocker queen she is. Conan, 23, walked alongside the “Drivers License” songstress in blue jeans, a neutral button-down shirt and brown blazer.

Olivia’s NYC appearance comes after two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall on April 26 and 27. Her dinner also came one day ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, which she is rumored to be attending. While it hasn’t been confirmed, fans on social media are convinced that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star will be attending the star-studded event for the second year in a row.

She made her Met Gala debut in September 2021 while wearing a black Saint Laurent look. Following the event, Olivia detailed her experience hanging out with BLACKPINK member Rosé.

“She’s the best,” the actress told Teen Vogue in an October 2021 interview. “We’d hung out before, and she’s actually the sweetest angel alive. I was so happy I was sitting next to her because I was so nervous and when I sat down it was like, ‘Oh, my god I have a friend here.’ She’s absolutely the best, couldn’t sing her praises enough. She’s so talented. Nicest person in the world too.”

Following the release of her debut album, SOUR, in May 2021, Olivia’s star just continues to rise. However, fame has not changed her one bit.

“It’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life,” she explained while talking with Vogue Singapore in September 2021. “The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”

That being said, she is gearing up to release more music in the near future.

“It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received,” the “Traitor” musician explained to Billboard in February 2022. “I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else.”

