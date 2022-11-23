Holistic health coach and pilates instructor Kelley Nemiro shares her insights into the benefits of a morning routine.

Written in partnership with Monopolize.

“Your choices in the morning set the tone for the rest of your day,” says health coach sensation Kelly Nemiro. “Days make up weeks, which make up the months and years of your life.” A whole module in Nemiro’s optimal health course is devoted to the importance of a routine first thing each morning. “These actions give us a grounded foundation for energy throughout the day,” Nemiro says.

Energy is a vital concern for Nemiro, having previously struggled with thyroid issues and chronic fatigue for years. Her clients often feel brain fogged or overly exhausted rather than alert and active. She works with them over the course of six months, guiding new habits in mindset and lifestyle to achieve transformational physical and mental health.

Her own transformation occurred when she finally asked for help and started seeing a functional medicine practitioner and a health coach. This was after years of exhaustion and health issues following a long period of disordered eating. The stress of a corporate job compounded the situation until drastic change was called for.

Juicing was the first step on Nemiro’s health journey which meant getting up in time to make it before work. This finally broke the “vicious cycle” of constantly snoozing the alarm due to exhaustion, which left her even more overwhelmed as there was no time for herself in the mornings.

Nemiro is a strong advocate of the “one thing at a time” philosophy. She started by establishing a juicing habit before building on other practices that also support a strong foundation of health. Meditation came next, followed by yoga or pilates, as well as a consistent journaling spot each day.

“Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to start all these things at once. Just build up slowly,” she advises. “Consistency is key. Even if there are days I do not feel up for it, I just do an abbreviated version of everything, so I am still keeping up with the practices, but with a flexible approach.”

It might be that one morning you only meditate for five minutes instead of fifteen, or just do some warmup stretches instead of a full yoga session. These are all important actions to let the body know you are still looking after it. If having a less than motivated morning, Nemiro says she checks in with herself and asks, ‘how badly do you want to feel good today?’

This is usually the right question to ask to get going, as well as ‘who do you want to show up for today?’ Being a mother to two small children and running a business, Wellness by Kelley, Nemiro prioritises activities that will allow her to show up in a “peaceful and easeful state for others.” Her international client base is another reason to be the best possible version of herself.

Helping others to feel good is Nemiro’s raison d’ȇtre. “My clients change my life every day. Seeing the results they get gives me an immense sense of fulfilment. It lights me up inside to see how much better they feel after implementing the strategies I have shared with them.” Whether it’s weight loss, more energy or stable periods, Nemiro’s clients get the results they want.

A morning routine is a big part of the overall health strategy. “Your morning routine is not only to achieve physical changes. There are mental results as well. You will be more productive and focused, whilst being less reactive with family and colleagues,” says Nemiro. Having gone through the health recovery process herself, she is empathetic and understanding with those she supports.

In the next five years, Nemiro will be taking Wellness by Kelley up to the next level, with a physical wellness centre; a one-stop shop for all things health-related. You will be able to see an acupuncturist, colonic irrigation practitioner, therapists and health coaches all under one roof. In the meantime, you can become a member at Wellness by Kelley and change your life one day at a time.

Get inspired by Wellness by Kelley on Instagram or contact Kelley via her website: Wellness By Kelley