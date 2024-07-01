Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams had romance rumors flying after they were spotted out to dinner together in London. Photos surfaced online of the duo dining at BRAT restaurant on Saturday, June 28.

In one of the images, Paul, 28, placed a hand on Gracie’s face, while the other shots showed them deep in conversation. The outing comes just over a week after the release of Gracie’s latest album, The Secret of Us.

Paul and Gracie, 24, were previously linked in October 2023 when a DeuxMoi report claimed that they were “hanging out.”

After the latest sighting, one fan wrote on X, “Wait omg are the Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal photos them rekindling after he heard her new album because I was so sure Risk, Normal thing and Free now were about him after the rumours of them dating earlier.” Another person wrote, “gracie and paul mescal and the fact that normal people is one of my fav series and everything it’s crazy,” while someone else added, “Literally fell to my knees when i saw those photos of paul mescal and gracie abrams like GET IT TOGRTHER [sic]!!”

The Normal People star was previously in a publicized relationship with another indie singer, Phoebe Bridgers. They started dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and were rumored to have gotten engaged before their split at the end of 2022. However, the two were private when it came to talking about their relationship publicly and never confirmed whether there was a proposal.

In a February 2023 interview, Paul declined to talk about the breakup, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Maybe at some point [I’ll talk about it]. But just not now. It’s just difficult territory. Yeah.”

Around the same time that Phoebe, 29, and Paul split, she was romantically linked to Bo Burnham. The two have been spotted together numerous times in the months since then, but have yet to confirm whether they are dating. In May 2023, Keith Urban accidentally shared footage of the two looking cozy in the background of one of his videos from Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

Meanwhile, Gracie was previously in a five-year relationship with Blake Slatkin before their rumored 2022 split. She was also once romantically linked to Dylan O’Brien, but their relationship was never confirmed.

The singer’s father is J.J. Abrams and she recently made headlines for collaborating with Taylor, 34. Taylor is featured on the song “Us” from Gracie’s new album and the ladies performed the track together at the Eras tour in London in June.

“When I was little, I used to pretend that [writing with Taylor] was happening, like imaginary friend-style in my head,” Gracie admitted. “[The fact] we have something tangible that we made together and I personally f–king love so much is beyond me.” She also gushed on Instagram that, “Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

Phoebe also collaborated with Taylor on the song “Nothing New” from the singer’s 2021 album Red (Taylor’s Version). Both rising stars opened for the pop star on the Eras tour in 2023.