Are you on a plant-based diet and looking to try new burgers? Then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find three delectable recipes all using Beyond Burger patties — a.k.a. no GMOs, soy or gluten! With BBQ season finally here, these will definitely come in handy.

Chef Josh Capon’s B&B Beyond Burger:

Beyond Burger

Ingredients:

Beyond Burger patty

Red onions

Roasted garlic aioli (recipe follows)

Gruyere cheese

Martin’s potato roll

Directions:

Prepare roasted garlic aioli and caramelized onions as directed below. Grill Beyond Burger according to package directions — approximately 4 mins per side. Assemble burger on a Martin’s potato roll topping with gruyere cheese, roasted red onions and roasted garlic aioli.

Roasted Garlic Aioli:

4 cups Hellman’s Mayo

1/2 Dijon

1/4 cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 cup Diced Caramelized Onion (recipe follows)

1/4 cup Garlic Confit (recipe follows)

Mix all ingredients and keep in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Caramelized Onions:

2 Spanish onions, diced small

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Sauté onions in olive oil on low heat until golden brown (about 15-20 minutes).

Season with Salt and pepper and set aside.

Garlic Confit:

1 cup peeled garlic cloves

1 cup olive oil

Simmer garlic cloves in olive oil until golden brown and keep in the fridge until ready to use.

Mediterranean Beyond Burger:

Beyond Burger

Ingredients:

2 Beyond Burger® patties

¼ cup cilantro

½ tsp. ground Coriander

¼ cup ketchup

½ tsp curry powder

2 hamburger buns

½ red onion

Crumbled plant-based feta

Directions:

Bring a grill pan to medium-high heat. Sprinkle each side of the Beyond Burger patties with ground coriander. Add patties to the pan and cook according to packaging, about 4 minutes each side. While the Beyond Burger cooks, slice the red onion into half-inch slices. Cook the slices flat side down on the grill pan until the onion is tender and has begun to caramelize, about 5-7 minutes each side. Prepare the spicy ketchup: stir together ¼ cup ketchup and 1/2 tsp. curry powder. Remove patty and onion from the grill pan. Heat the buns on the pan. Once cooked, serve the Beyond Burgers on a toasted bun topped with spicy ketchup, grilled onion, cilantro, and crumbled feta.

Beyond Elote Burger:

Beyond Burger

Ingredients:

1 package Beyond Burger™ Patties

1 avocado, halved and sliced

Butter lettuce

Plant-based Buns

Plant-based Elote Ingredients:

2 corn on the cob, kernels removed

2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise

2 tablespoons vegan sour cream

½ tablespoon olive oil

½ lime zested and juiced

2 teaspoons chili powder

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

Kosher salt

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese (plant-based options available)

Elote Directions:

Grill corn until all sides are charred. Cut grilled corn kernels from cobs. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, olive oil, lime zest and juice, chili powder, cilantro, and parmesan. Add corn kernels and stir, seasoning generously with kosher salt.

Burger Directions: