Are you on a plant-based diet and looking to try new burgers? Then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find three delectable recipes all using Beyond Burger patties — a.k.a. no GMOs, soy or gluten! With BBQ season finally here, these will definitely come in handy. 

Chef Josh Capon’s B&B Beyond Burger:

Beyond Burger
Ingredients:

  • Beyond Burger patty
  • Red onions
  • Roasted garlic aioli (recipe follows)
  • Gruyere cheese
  • Martin’s potato roll

 Directions:

  1. Prepare roasted garlic aioli and caramelized onions as directed below.
  2. Grill Beyond Burger according to package directions — approximately 4 mins per side.
  3. Assemble burger on a Martin’s potato roll topping with gruyere cheese, roasted red onions and roasted garlic aioli.

Roasted Garlic Aioli:

4 cups Hellman’s Mayo

1/2 Dijon

1/4 cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 cup Diced Caramelized Onion (recipe follows)

1/4 cup Garlic Confit (recipe follows)

  • Mix all ingredients and keep in the refrigerator until ready to use. 

Caramelized Onions:

2 Spanish onions, diced small

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt

Pepper

  • Sauté onions  in olive oil on low heat until golden brown (about 15-20 minutes).
  • Season with Salt and pepper and set aside.

Garlic Confit:

1 cup peeled garlic cloves

1 cup olive oil

  • Simmer garlic cloves in olive oil until golden brown and keep in the fridge until ready to use.

Mediterranean Beyond Burger:

Beyond Burger
 Ingredients:

  • 2 Beyond Burger® patties
  • ¼ cup cilantro
  • ½ tsp. ground Coriander
  • ¼ cup ketchup
  • ½ tsp curry powder
  • 2 hamburger buns
  • ½ red onion
  • Crumbled plant-based feta

Directions:

  1. Bring a grill pan to medium-high heat.
  2. Sprinkle each side of the Beyond Burger patties with ground coriander. Add patties to the pan and cook according to packaging, about 4 minutes each side.
  3. While the Beyond Burger cooks, slice the red onion into half-inch slices. Cook the slices flat side down on the grill pan until the onion is tender and has begun to caramelize, about 5-7 minutes each side.
  4. Prepare the spicy ketchup: stir together ¼ cup ketchup and 1/2 tsp. curry powder.
  5. Remove patty and onion from the grill pan. Heat the buns on the pan.
  6. Once cooked, serve the Beyond Burgers on a toasted bun topped with spicy ketchup, grilled onion, cilantro, and crumbled feta.

Beyond Elote Burger:

Beyond Burger
Ingredients:

  • 1 package Beyond Burger™ Patties
  • 1 avocado, halved and sliced
  • Butter lettuce
  • Plant-based Buns

 Plant-based Elote Ingredients:

  • 2 corn on the cob, kernels removed
  • 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons vegan sour cream
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ lime zested and juiced
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
  • Kosher salt
  • ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese (plant-based options available)

Elote Directions:

  1. Grill corn until all sides are charred. Cut grilled corn kernels from cobs.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, olive oil, lime zest and juice, chili powder, cilantro, and parmesan.
  3. Add corn kernels and stir, seasoning generously with kosher salt.

Burger Directions:

  1. Grill Beyond Burger™ patties on a lightly oiled, heated gas grill. Grill on medium-high for 3 minutes on one side. Flip and grill for another 3-4 minutes.
  2. Top the bottom bun with lettuce leaf followed by Beyond Burger™, sliced avocado, and the Mexican street corn mixture.
  3. Place top bun on and enjoy!