Cooking at Home? Check Out the Perfect Plant-Based Burger Recipes
Are you on a plant-based diet and looking to try new burgers? Then you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find three delectable recipes all using Beyond Burger patties — a.k.a. no GMOs, soy or gluten! With BBQ season finally here, these will definitely come in handy.
Chef Josh Capon’s B&B Beyond Burger:
Ingredients:
- Beyond Burger patty
- Red onions
- Roasted garlic aioli (recipe follows)
- Gruyere cheese
- Martin’s potato roll
Directions:
- Prepare roasted garlic aioli and caramelized onions as directed below.
- Grill Beyond Burger according to package directions — approximately 4 mins per side.
- Assemble burger on a Martin’s potato roll topping with gruyere cheese, roasted red onions and roasted garlic aioli.
Roasted Garlic Aioli:
4 cups Hellman’s Mayo
1/2 Dijon
1/4 cup Red Wine Vinegar
1 cup Diced Caramelized Onion (recipe follows)
1/4 cup Garlic Confit (recipe follows)
- Mix all ingredients and keep in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Caramelized Onions:
2 Spanish onions, diced small
1/4 cup olive oil
Salt
Pepper
- Sauté onions in olive oil on low heat until golden brown (about 15-20 minutes).
- Season with Salt and pepper and set aside.
Garlic Confit:
1 cup peeled garlic cloves
1 cup olive oil
- Simmer garlic cloves in olive oil until golden brown and keep in the fridge until ready to use.
Mediterranean Beyond Burger:
Ingredients:
- 2 Beyond Burger® patties
- ¼ cup cilantro
- ½ tsp. ground Coriander
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ½ tsp curry powder
- 2 hamburger buns
- ½ red onion
- Crumbled plant-based feta
Directions:
- Bring a grill pan to medium-high heat.
- Sprinkle each side of the Beyond Burger patties with ground coriander. Add patties to the pan and cook according to packaging, about 4 minutes each side.
- While the Beyond Burger cooks, slice the red onion into half-inch slices. Cook the slices flat side down on the grill pan until the onion is tender and has begun to caramelize, about 5-7 minutes each side.
- Prepare the spicy ketchup: stir together ¼ cup ketchup and 1/2 tsp. curry powder.
- Remove patty and onion from the grill pan. Heat the buns on the pan.
- Once cooked, serve the Beyond Burgers on a toasted bun topped with spicy ketchup, grilled onion, cilantro, and crumbled feta.
Beyond Elote Burger:
Ingredients:
- 1 package Beyond Burger™ Patties
- 1 avocado, halved and sliced
- Butter lettuce
- Plant-based Buns
Plant-based Elote Ingredients:
- 2 corn on the cob, kernels removed
- 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons vegan sour cream
- ½ tablespoon olive oil
- ½ lime zested and juiced
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- Kosher salt
- ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese (plant-based options available)
Elote Directions:
- Grill corn until all sides are charred. Cut grilled corn kernels from cobs.
- In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, olive oil, lime zest and juice, chili powder, cilantro, and parmesan.
- Add corn kernels and stir, seasoning generously with kosher salt.
Burger Directions:
- Grill Beyond Burger™ patties on a lightly oiled, heated gas grill. Grill on medium-high for 3 minutes on one side. Flip and grill for another 3-4 minutes.
- Top the bottom bun with lettuce leaf followed by Beyond Burger™, sliced avocado, and the Mexican street corn mixture.
- Place top bun on and enjoy!