Prince Harry Makes Rare Comment About Daughter Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry made a rare comment about his daughter Lilibet while speaking at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30.

“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting! But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe,” Harry, 40, said at the event that honors children diagnosed with different illnesses. “You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic.”

At one point in the evening, the Dutch of Sussex mingled with kids whom he’s worked with over the years. One of the kids held a blanket with a giraffe attachment, which led Harry to share that Lilibet had her own go-to blanket.

“Is this the same one? No way! Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare. My daughter Lili has these Lovies,” he told the young boy.

In addition to Lilibet, 3, Harry shares son Prince Archie with wife Meghan Markle.

The couple welcomed their daughter on June 4, 2021, and introduced the newest member of their family to fans shortly after her birth.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” Meghan, 43, and Harry said in a statement at the time. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Lili made history within the royal family as she became the first American-born princess in the English brood as she was born at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Getty

After officially stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Harry and the Suits star have kept their kids out of the spotlight.

In June, the family of four celebrated Lili’s third birthday at their home in Montecito, California, People reported at the time. Amongst the guests were the family’s closest friends and family members, as well as the little one’s friends. It’s unclear if Harry’s estranged royal family members attended the party.

Though they rarely talk about their children, the family matriarch has previously shared that Lili likes to “keep up with her brother” and took her first steps in April 2022 at 10 months old.

Harry recently celebrated his 40th birthday on September 15, and the philanthropist reflected on being a dad and shared the joys of parenthood.

“The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad,” Harry told People via his spokesperson in a story published on September 11, four days before his birthday.

Harry echoed his statement while talking with the BBC two days later.

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” he told the outlet. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”