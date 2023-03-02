Keeping a low profile! Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying a rare date night in Los Angeles.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, looked dapper in a gray zip-up fleece jacket, whereas the Duchess of Sussex, 41, looked chic in a long tan overcoat, black pants and matching stiletto heels on Tuesday, February 28. The couple were given assistance with umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain.

Meghan and Harry’s evening came just one day before news broke that King Charles III had asked the pair, who share son Archie and daughter Lili, to move out of their Frogmore Cottage property in the U.K.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the pair’s Archewell foundation told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 1.

The Windsor residence will be given to Prince Andrew, according to the outlet.

Just two months prior, Harry released his memoir, Spare, on January 10, which includes multiple bombshells about the British royal family. Among the most notable claims Harry made in his book was about his father, 74, whom he claimed called his youngest son the “spare” to the heir, which is William’s brother, Prince William.

Additionally, the former royal also alleged that Charles used to make “sadistic” jokes about Harry’s real father, referring to a past rumor that the late Princess Diana’s former partner Major James Hewitt was Harry’s biological father.

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire,” he wrote in the book. “Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy! He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism. … Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born.”

When it came to Meghan, Harry also got candid about their marriage, admitting that he once had “snapped” at his wife during a huge argument.

“For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry,” Harry confessed in his memoir. “She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that.”

Scroll down to see photos of Meghan and Harry’s sweet evening together.