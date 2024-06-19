Princess Diana’s Most Memorable Looks! Photos of the Late Royal in All Her Glory

Whether she was wearing an everyday outfit with ex-husband King Charles and sons Prince William and Prince Harry, or dressing for a royal event, the late Princess Diana slayed the fashion game. It’s been decades since her fatal car crash in 1997 and her legacy has continued to live on as her fashion sense is the blueprint for many wardrobes around the nation.

Some of Princess Diana’s looks have an even better backstory – good thing they are rounded up in photos below!