Courtesy of Rachel Brathen/Instagram

An important message. On Thursday, January 30, yoga instructor and New York Times best-selling author Rachel Brathen took to Instagram to share a powerful post about body positivity.

“Gained some weight. Felt shame, then joy. Walked past my bedroom mirror in my underwear just now and a little voice inside said: ‘how beautiful you are.’ It was a small voice, but I heard it. Posting this to magnify it,” the To Love and Let Go writer, along with sharing a selfie.

⁣“Reminder for today and every day: This body means nothing and it’s absolutely everything,” Rachel continued. “It’s beautiful with all its creases and folds, just the way it is. Love on your body. Love on yourself. As much as you can.”

Unsurprisingly, Rachel’s followers were moved by her honest words. “We’re so much more than the numbers on the scale or the happy rolls in our bellies. You look radiant as usual,” one person commented. “You are so inspiring,” added another.

“Yes to this!” a third user chimed in, while a fourth wrote, “Favorite post ever!” As it happens, Rachel, who is the proud mother of a 2-year-old daughter, shares inspiring musings on social media often.

Earlier this month, she shared an “emergency gratitude list” to remind herself of things she’s thankful for. It was so heartwarming! Rachel even mentioned the importance of mental health, writing, “I have a therapy session today so I can vent about this terrible mood I’m in to someone who will actually listen.”

Basically, if you’re looking for new people to follow on Instagram, Rachel is a great choice! It’s refreshing to see someone be so raw. If you’re not on social media, however, don’t fret! She has written two books, Yoga Girl and To Love and Let Go: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Gratitude, that have glowing reviews.

