It’s complicated. After 26 years of marriage and two kids, Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are calling it quits. The celeb stylist, 53, and the former banker, 55, met at college in the early ’90s and went on to appear in reality shows and cofound the fashion brand Rachel Zoe Inc.

“They have their businesses in common and their sons who they adore,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But the romance has been gone a long time.”

While the exes have said they’re “committed” to coparenting and running their many businesses (the pair are worth a combined $30 million), says the insider, “How and when they plan on dividing assets is anyone’s guess, but financially speaking it’s not going to be simple.”