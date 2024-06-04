Rachel Zoe on If There Will Be a Rachel Zoe Project 2.0

Fifteen years ago, The Rachel Zoe Project premiered, but what is Rachel Zoe up to today?

Life & Style sat down exclusively with the stylist and mom of two at a private event in Los Angeles on May 21 to talk about the future of The Zoe Project and her partnership with Tanqueray Gin to launch a new program, Fancy Hour, in Los Angeles in partnership with Open Table.

Fancy Hour, a new program from Tanqueray that invites cocktail enthusiasts to elevate the occasion with a martini and turn National Martini Day into Martini Month. In partnership with the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, OpenTable, from June 5 through July 31, martini lovers can book their Fancy Hour reservations at one of the 15 participating bars and restaurants in New York City, Boston, and Miami.

Q: Tell us about your partnership with Tanqueray Gin & the new Fancy Hour.

RZ: I’m incredibly excited about Fancy Hour because you know I love fancy. But I also never really love the term happy hour. So I actually love that it’s ‘fancy hour’ because it could really be anytime. And I’ve had so much fun working with Tanqueray because just all the different drink options, and we always like to make specialty ones for our different events.

Chelsea Lauren Photo Location: Los Angeles, CA

Q: Do you have a favorite drink?

RZ: French 75s are like my being at this point. A French 75 has become something that has really become such a go-to. And it’s funny. I’ve gotten people really into them too. It is Tanqueray and a little bit of champagne or sparkling wine, and it’s lemon, lemon rind. Like a little bit of lemon juice.

Q: Will The Rachel Zoe Project ever come back?

RZ: The Rachel Zoe Project, you know it’s a sort of never-ending conversation. Everybody wants it back, but it’s like, “OK, but how? Yeah How does that happen and what does that look like?” you know So we’ll see. Who knows?

Q: What would the show be like today?

RZ: I love that people still love it this much 10 years later. I love that people want it back. You know I just have to really kind of figure out what Rachel Zoe Project 2.0 would be because my life is obviously very different. I would say it’s not boring, but I would say I don’t have you know assistants fighting all the time. And you know I try to really like family and It’s family and I have an amazing team that would never do that.

Q: Have your kids watched it?

RZ: It’s airing right now on Peacock, and it’s streaming, and people are binge-watching it, and now my kids, my eldest, just turned 13, and now his friends want to do viewing parties. And I’ve been sort of hiding it from him for 13 years, so I made it a really long time. I don’t know that I’m ready for him to see it, but it’s a little wild. I actually just watched an episode yesterday for the first time probably since it aired. And it’s wild. Like when I watch it, it’s like, “This is your life.” you know And I look at it, and I kind of really re-live everything I was doing and feeling at that time. And it’s wild.

Q: What are you working on now?

RZ: I work a lot. I mom so hard. I don’t miss anything. And I feel like I love what I do so much. I love every part of my job. And I feel like I’m just going to keep doing more and just try and be better and diversify my brand constantly and keep trying to make as many women happy as I can you know and try and impact people’s lives, honestly. More of my philanthropic parts of my life, like baby to baby. I’m on the board for 10 years, 11 years now. But you know just kind of more of what I do and hopefully better and to teach my kids that and honestly try and raise the best little humans I can.

To find out more information about Fancy Hour go to https://www.opentable.com/blog/c/?p=10976&post_type=flexi_page_multi&preview=1&_ppp=05c8743a3e