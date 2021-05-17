Inside MTV's Film & TV Awards: Unscripted With Ray J and Wife Princess Love

Courtesy of DWE Talent

Trendsetters! Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, attended MTV’s Film & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17.

Unsurprisingly, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars were dressed to the nines as they walked the red carpet and presented the award for best reality dating show to The Bachelorette‘s Tayshia Adams.

In collaboration with designer “Tyce” Steven Miller, the “One Wish” artist wore a custom white velvet tracksuit with chrome zipper details. Ray J accessorized the high-end look with a Richard Mille watch valued at $300,000 and pieces from Psylence.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

As for Princess Love, the California native looked stunning in a custom House of Grayling Purnell gown. The hand-stitched dress featured beaded white lace, pudra sequins, white pearls, beads, short silver fringes and luxury ostrich feathers.

Ray J and Princess Love attended the star-studded event with their manager and producing partner David Weintraub. David is the owner of DWE Talent and creator, producer and star of A&E’s Sons of Hollywood and Reelz Channel hit Hollywood Hillbillies.

The multitalented A-lister was accompanied by his girlfriend, singer Hailey Hoffman. David and Hailey were also decked out in stylish outfits! David wore a custom tuxedo designed by Rhuigi Villasenior paired with a diamond Patek Phillippe watch, diamond Cartier bracelet and a custom graduated baguette yellow gold and diamond necklace worth $100,000 from Peter Marco Extraordinary Jewels in Beverly Hills. Hailey wore an outfit by Intermix and Louis Vitton.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all attendees had to have four COVID-19 tests leading up to the event. Guests included Paris Hilton, the cast of Jersey Shore, the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, as well as various individuals from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and RuPaul’s Drag Race.