Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in June 2021
Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in June, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out which TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in June.
This list is ongoing …
What’s coming to Netflix in June 2021:
Tuesday, June 1:
Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (season 2)
The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon (season 3)
Flipped
Seven Souths in the Skull Castle
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Welcome Home
Wednesday, June 2:
2 Hearts
Alone (season 7)
Carnaval
Kim’s Convenience (season 5)
Thursday, June 3:
Alan Saldana: Locked Up
Creator’s File: GOLD (season 1)
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal (season 1)
Summertime (season 2)
The Girl and the Gun
Friday, June 4:
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Human: The World Within (season 1)
Sweet Tooth (season 1)
Sweet & Sour
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtremo
Saturday, June 5:
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
Wednesday, June 9:
Awake
Fresh, Fried and Crispy (season 1)
L.A.’s Finest (season 2)
Tragic Jungle
Thursday, June 10:
Camellia Sisters
Locombians (season 1)
Friday, June 11:
Lupin (part 2)
Skater Girl
Wish Dragon
Friday, June 18:
Elite (season 4)
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
Wednesday, June 23:
Good on Paper
Thursday, June 24:
The Naked Director (season 2)
Friday, June 25:
Sex/Life (season 1)
Wednesday, June 30:
America: The Motion Picture
What’s leaving Netflix in June 2021:
Tuesday, June 1:
#Selfie
#Selfie 69
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
B.A. Pass
Beauty and the Bitches (season 1)
Black Man White Skin
Brokeback Mountain
Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (season 1)
Deliver Us from Eva
Dharmakshetra (season 1)
Disney’s Miracle
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
K-9
Los heroes del Mal
Love Is a Story
Marauders
Milk
Notting Hill
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Planet Hulk
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Rememory
Satan & Adam
The Blair Witch Project
The Boy
The Family
The Fear of 13
The Help
The Heroes of Evil
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power
The Show (This Is Your Death)
The Space Between Us
Singularity
Spy Time
Soul Surfer
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (season 1)
Striptease
Waiting…
Wednesday, June 2:
Contract
Darr Sabko Lagta Hai
Dear Dad
Dharmakshetra
I Am
Mother Goose Club (2 seasons)
Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore
War Chhod Na Yaar
Zubaan
Thursday, June 3:
The 24 Hour War
Mother Goose Club
War on Everyone
Friday, June 4:
A Silent Voice
Afterschool
Bangkok Bachelors
Saturday, June 5:
A Silent Voice
Afterschool
Hannibal (seasons 1-3)
Monday, June 7:
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Tuesday, June 8:
A New Capitalism
Thursday, June 10:
Black Snow
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You!
LEGO: Friends: Happy Birthday to You!
Friday, June 11:
LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship
Portlandia (seasons 1-8)
Q-Ball
Saturday, June 12:
Addicted to Life
Don’t Crack Under Pressure
Don’t Crack Under Pressure II
Don’t Crack Under Pressure III
Magnetic
Sunday, June 13:
Ant Scream
Convict
Flimflam
Savage Raghda
The Cell
The Right One
Tuesday, June 15:
3 Seconds Divorce (2018)
A Family Man (2016)
LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)
Memory Games (2018)
Monopoly (The Bank Of Luck)
Wednesday, June 16:
Humsafar
Skin Wars: Fresh Paint
Zindagi Gulzar Hai