There are an abundance of CBD oils on the market these days. Finding the best product for your specific needs can be tricky if you don’t know exactly what you are looking for. So what are you looking for? If your answer is a quality broad-spectrum CBD oil, you have come to the right place. Here at Real Tested CBD, we do the footwork for you; testing CBD products to fact check label claims, purity and potency. Here is our list of top 10 broad-spectrum CBD oils, based on our independent lab test results and our expert CBD review scale.

What Is Broad-Spectrum CBD?

When it comes to shopping for a broad-spectrum CBD oil, or any CBD oil really, it’s helpful to first know some terminology. Broad-spectrum means that a CBD product contains the full spectrum of compounds from a hemp or CBD-grade cannabis plant, but with trace amount of THC removed. Full-spectrum is similar but typically leaves trace amounts of THC and all other cannabinoids. CBD isolates usually strip away other cannabinoids, leaving pure CBD. Broad-spectrum CBD oils are a great way to receive many of the potentially therapeutic benefits of hemp and cannabis plants without worrying about any THC or “high” factors.

Real Tested CBD’s Top 10 Broad-Spectrum CBD Oils

Blue Ribbon Hemp Broad-Spectrum Tincture – 5000mg

Blue Ribbon Hemp’s 5000mg CBD Tincture tops our list at number one with its great value for a high-potency CBD oil. This grapefruit flavored oil tested above the label claim and has some of the rare cannabinoids we like to see, while being THC-free.

Blue Ribbon Hemp Broad-Spectrum Tincture – 1000

Next up is another Blue Ribbon Hemp CBD Oil, this one a mango flavored 1000mg tincture that also tested well over the label claim for CBD mg amounts. This oils contains CBC, CBG and CBN while maintaining no THC, making it a very high quality and truly broad-spectrum CBD oil. This oils also offers a great value for CBD amount per dollar spent, averaging about $0.04/mg.

Hemptown USA CBG Tincture – 1250mg

Hemptown USA’s CBG Tincture ranks third with a whopping 1380mg of CBD and nearly 250mg of CBG, just slightly under the label claim. This oil also contains CBD and CBC, and zero-THC, aligning with all the rare cannabinoids we love to see in a broad-spectrum oil. This quality CBD oil is also a great value for purchasing CBD, especially with a high CBG content.

Tribe CBD Natural Flavor Tincture – 1000mg

Tribe CBD’s natural flavor 1000mg CBD oil comes in fourth, with a highly recommend from our expert review. The oil tests extremely accurate to label claims, with just over 1000mg of CBD, as well as CBN, CBC and CBG and zero amounts of THC. The natural flavor of this oil is also enjoyable and not overly “hempy.” Tribe CBD also has a 250mg Citrus flavored broad-spectrum oil that similarly received a recommend from our experts.

Penguin CBD Oil – 600mg

With our fifth favorite broad-spectrum CBD oil is Penguin CBD’s 600mg tincture. This oil tests above its label claim with 740mg of CBD, and also includes CBN, CBC and CBG. There is no THC in this oil, but with the other amount of rare cannabinoids present, this quality broad-spectrum oil gets a highly recommend and a score of 90 on our expert scale. Penguin CBD also has a 250mg and 1000mg broad-spectrum oil that rank just as well as the 600mg counterpart.

Receptra Naturals Serious Rest Chamomile Tincture – 750mg

This CBD oil from Receptra Naturals gets a recommend from our expert review, testing very close to label claims. With just under 750mg of CBD and plenty of the rare cannabinoids we like to see in a broad-spectrum oil, this oil also has a nice vanilla mint flavor. There are some trace amounts of THC, so be aware of that if you are concerned with any drug testing.

Receptra Naturals Serious Relief Turmeric Tincture – 1000mg

Another Receptra Naturals oil with a recommend from us at Real Tested CBD. This oil contains more CBD than listed on the label by nearly 200mg. We didn’t see the rare cannabinoids we like to see in broad-spectrum oils, but this is a THC-free oil, making it a safe choice for just about anyone.

Colorado Botanicals Peppermint CBD Oil – 750mg

Colorado Botanicals 750mg peppermint CBD oil comes in at number eight on our list of best broad-spectrum oils. This CBD oil tests above the label claim for CBD amounts, but is lacking other rare cannabinoids. This oil has a great peppermint flavor and is also 100% THC-free. Colorado Botanicals also offers a 300mg peppermint broad-spectrum oil that tests very similar to this one.

Superganix Hemp Oil Drops – 500mg

Testing very close to the label claim, Superganix broad-spectrum oil gets a recommend from our expert review. This oil doesn’t contain the rare cannabinoids we look for in broad-spectrum oils, but it does test accurately for zero THC and passed all solvent and pesticide tests.

On The Green CBD Recovery Tincture – 1000mg

On The Green’s CBD Recovery oil is our finalist in our top 10 broad-spectrum CBD oils. This oil tests above label claims with just over 1000mg of CBD as well as having CBC, CBG and CBN. There are no amounts of THC, but we did find this oil to be a bit more pricey in comparison to other broad-spectrum oils we have reviewed.

