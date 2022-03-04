Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Some months back, before the advancements with NFTs, it wasn’t easy to swap, sell, or trade nodes. Skip forward to today, and it has become relatively easy and fast, especially with companies like Redlight Node District changing the game.

Their unique approach is redefining the NFT space, providing a more sustainable and rewarding passive income stream. Redlight Node District has developed a technology that allows its audience to grow their income and learn more about NFTs while allowing investors to build and compound active reward systems.

As the team behind Redlight Node District explains, their main goal is to help those in the NFT space earn more income and learn more about the market. Unlike some time back when nodes were essentially considered worthless, Redlight Node District has developed a reward system that passively rewards its users. They have integrated technology in their projects, giving them an upper hand and separating the value from the work the nodes can generate.

“Integrating nodes as NFTs increases simplicity, which, in turn, creates additional value for the nodes themselves. This makes the nodes a viable investment, increasing their profitability. NFTs can also work as a stand-alone, adding value to your portfolio.” explains the CEO of Redlight Node District.

By making their NFTs “smart,” Redlight Node District is giving them boosts and values to increase an investor’s overall reward percentage, creating a win-win situation for all. Through the power of NFTs, play-to-earn games, and their sustainable tokenomics, they are giving their users the ability to earn more income as they help them grow.

Redlight Node District’s unique road map is helping them stand out in the industry, building a strong online community of almost 15,000 followers on Twitter. They have launched an innovative tokenomics system, and according to the CEO, plans are underway to release their play-to-earn games with node endpoint integration. This will give their users more options to grow their passive income streams while maintaining a high value in the node price.

The team is using their social media pages to post informative content on NFTs and give the audience a picture of what their brand is all about while providing them with a more sustainable and rewarding passive income stream. Through the technology of node systems and NFTs, they are changing the game for investors, allowing them to earn more while they learn more. Each node on their platform generates a predetermined amount of its existing token, which is partly dependent on its sustainability system.

The team further explains that this ensures they maintain a high value, encouraging people to upgrade. Redlight Node District has developed a system where the cost of nodes is determined by the number of nodes one has. Their sell tax also allows them to continue to build their project externally, bringing more advanced options to the user.

While Redlight Node District was launched a while ago, they have cemented their place in the NFT marketplace. They are looking to add more innovative options in the coming years and run a fully integrated cryptosystem that includes its own blockchain.