It’s official! Reese Witherspoon stepped out publicly with her new boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, during a recent date night in NYC on September 4. “She’s having so much fun,” a source close to the twice-divorced actress, 48, exclusively tells Life & Style. “Oliver totally pampers Reese and loves to take her out on the town to all the best restaurants.” An insider reveals the German financier, 57, has even gotten the seal of approval from her children, Ava, 25, and Deacon, 20, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 11,whose dad is ex Jim Toth. “Reese isn’t throwing around the L word quite yet,” the source notes. “But she’s very excited to see where things with Oliver go.”