A year after her divorce from second husband Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon has been spotted spending time with a new man. The 48-year-old has been on several dates with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann in New York City. “They met through mutual friends in New York and hit it off,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’ve been seeing a lot of each other over the summer. Reese wasn’t expecting to find romance, but she has.”

The media mogul and mom of three has plenty in common with the German founding partner of an investment firm. “She loves to talk business and money and ways to invest, and he’s so knowledgeable,” notes the insider, adding that the Morning Show star has sworn off dating fellow actors. “The attraction grew from there.” (In an odd coincidence, Oliver does have showbiz ties — his ex Mala Gaonkar, 54, is currently dating former Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne!)

She’s keeping things casual for now, says the source. “She’s loving the attention and is seeing where all this will go.”