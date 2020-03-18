The Dinner Party 2.0

The epic RHOBH trailer starts off with our favorite ladies at a dinner party — yes, a la Camille Grammer‘s soiree from hell in season 1. Except, this time, instead of an alcoholic psychic, the cast sat around the table listening to an astrologer who gave them some fast facts about how they each handle the world around them … and each other.

Within their specific ~astro~ qualities, the trailer weaved in two blowout screaming matches between OG Kyle Richards and costar Dorit Kemsley, which leads us to believe all is not well in that friendship on a deeper level this season.

Garcelle’s Here!

Since it was announced she would succeed Lisa Vanderpump in August 2019, we’ve been waiting to see how this new housewife would fit in with her peers. Interestingly enough, it seems as though it’s a love/hate thing. In the beginning of the trailer, the ladies seem to be cheering the 53-year-old on. By the end of it, she’s shading them at a gala event.

“I’d love to say thank you to my new best friends,” she said at a podium in the clip. “Some of them, not so much.”

Viva La Roma

The cast was seen galavanting in Rome back in November 2019, filming their annual group trip. In the clip, the gals toast to the capital city, toss coins into a fountain and explore what the Italian lifestyle has to offer … and we’ll finally get to see how the drama of the season undoubtedly seeps into their trip.

Teddi Versus … Everyone?

Believe it or not, pregnant Teddi Mellencamp seems to be in the thick of it when it comes to feuds this season. Both Dorit and Lisa Rinna have it out with her in separate sections of the trailer — so it’s possible that she’s on the outs with the group for a lot of the season.

Oh, Yeah … the Thing With Denise and Brandi

The rumors of Denise’s affair with the former cast member absolutely blew fans and followers’ minds when it first broke in early January. It seems as though the ladies were just as shocked. “She’s not who she pretends to be,” Brandi told someone in the clip before Denise later told the group, “I don’t deserve this. That is a huge thing to f—king say.”

After that, the video cuts to Rinna telling Kyle and Teddi the two women “f—ked.” In a subsequent clip, Denise and husband Aaron Phypers leave a party at Kyle’s house, saying, “Don’t try and destroy my family.”

It looks like there’s a lot to sink our teeth into this season on RHOBH — and we’re beyond ready.