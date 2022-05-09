Written in partnership with Ascend Agency.

Rita Lowery has not always been the celebrated owner of RITAHAIR, a luxury hair extension line trusted by celebrities across the country. Like most successful entrepreneurs, her story began long before she first launched RITAHAIR – it began in her early-20s, when she was working at Giuseppe Franco in Beverly Hills and raising her son as a single mom.

It was there that Lowery gained vital hair experience as an extension and color specialist, slowly growing a client base. But she knew that she wanted to do more, for herself and her son.

“I wanted to earn more to support my child alone without having another income,” Lowery explains. Looking to combine her love for hair with her desire to start a thriving business, she began exploring luxury hair extensions.

After earning her certification at a young age, Lowery started doing extension work while also continuing her work as a hairstylist, building her name and her brand. As Lowery explains, she was able to grow and succeed only because of the hard work that she was willing to put into her career. She was also willing to ask for help when she needed it, a decision that allowed her to continue working with the assurance that her son was cared for.

“My mom was there for me,” Lowery says. “A lot of people that don’t have that option, they may need to use a daycare. But you should never stop your dreams or your goals because it will be worth it later. Your child will have a great life.”

Now as the owner of RITAHAIR and a client list that includes Hollywood stars and celebrities, Lowery is using her story to encourage other single mothers to continue to pursue their dreams. The most important thing, she says, is to never give up. There will be necessary sacrifices along the way, but if you continue to make progress toward your goals, it will ultimately pay off for you.

“I feel that a lot of women give up because they feel guilty that they don’t have the chance to see their child enough,” Lowery says. “But I would feel more guilty if my child didn’t have a good life.”

For years throughout her 20s, Lowery worked tirelessly in pursuit of her dream – to open and run the best hair extension company imaginable. She often passed on typical 20-something pastimes, choosing to stay in and work rather than go out with friends. It was a decision that she has never regretted.

“Sometimes you have to sacrifice fun to be successful,” she says. “And then once you’re successful, you can go ahead and have fun.”

Lowery married her husband when her child was four, and although she is now married and running a successful business, she says that she is working harder than ever before. But there is joy in hard work, and the example she set for her son continues to influence him today.

“He grew up to be so appreciative of the hard work and what I did to give him a good life,” Lowery says.

Despite the hard work and the sacrifices, Lowery would not change anything about her story. And she wants other women to know that they can achieve similar success if they are willing to strive for their big dreams. All it takes is commitment, tenacity, and strength.

“You have to kind of become Superwoman,” Lowery says. “You have to be powerful and never give up.”

