Rob Schneider’s Apology to Elle King: ‘Under a Lot of Heat’ (EXCL)

Rob Schneider wasn’t laughing when his daughter, Elle King, trashed him as an absentee dad — and now the Deuce Bigalow actor is begging the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer for forgiveness!

A source exclusively tells Life & Style the mea culpa is a plot to save face and protect his career — and get the outspoken gal to zip her lip!

Rob, 60, recently copped to having a strained relationship with Elle, 35, who in 2021 gave birth to son Lucky — the comic’s only grandkid!

Jason Davis/Getty Images

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Friday, August 16, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman announced, “Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed. Clearly I wasn’t. I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely, and I love you entirely.”

“I feel terrible. I just want you to know I don’t take anything you say personally.”

The insider says, “Rob has come under a lot of heat for his conservative views and what people consider his antigay rights stance — and Elle is holding his feet to the fire, too.”

“He figured if he issued a public apology for being a crappy dad to her, she might lay off him!”