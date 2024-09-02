Royals William and Kate 'Giving Kids a Grounded and Stable Life' EXCL

Prince William and Princess Kate’s kids have been stepping up to the plate massively in recent times, as is being reported. A source reveals exclusively to Life & Style how it’s making their parents proud and putting pressure on other royals to handle their affairs in-house and rely less on servants and staff.

“William and Kate don’t have any household staff, no butlers, no cooks, they even let their nanny go a couple of years ago,” the source says.

“Kate especially wanted a normal family life, like the one she grew up with, and although it’s not what William was used to, he went along with it and is very happy he did because it’s giving the kids a very grounded and stable life.”

“They have chores to do, like keep their rooms clean, setting the table and helping with the washing up,” the palace insider continues. “George and Charlotte are at an age where they now take turns helping with the cooking.”

“What’s really impressive is how they pitched in even more when Kate wasn’t well, they were both so stoic.”

The royal family announced in March that Princess Kate, 42, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As of late, the Princess of Wales has been engaging in more and more public duties since June 15, when she first reappeared since the announcement for Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace.

The source continues: “Even little Louis has chores, it’s very impressive how well behaved these kids are.”

“They’re as far as you could get from spoiled royalty, it’s a real testament to Kate and William because they’re raising such well-rounded kids.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As a second royal insider previously dished to Life & Style, Princes Louis, 6, and George, 11, “have started to really bond in recent months,” despite the five-year age gap between the two.

“It’s definitely not going unnoticed and has got everybody talking,” the first source says, “not just about what a great example they are, but how some members of the family could really do with following in their footsteps and cutting back on staff.”

Following King Charles’ coronation in September 2022, Britain waited with bated breath to see how his rule would continue to change and shape the United Kingdom. As it turns out, subjects of the crown may have to wait for Prince William, 42, to accede to the throne before any real differences take effect.

“In this day and age,” the source continues, “when they’re trying to move towards a smaller monarchy, it shouldn’t be like ancient times when they’re having people wait on them hand and foot.”

“King Charles is very much a traditionalist and has shown no signs of cutting back on his staff, but younger members of the family aren’t going to get away with that sort of excessive spending once William is in charge.”

“He’s setting the example of how it can be done without overabundance and no doubt will expect others to follow suit.”