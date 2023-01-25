Article presented by Ernest Sturm

The social media era has forced marketing to change drastically. Influencer marketing has become an efficient way to bring new eyes and target audiences to a brand. Runway Influence was established in 2015 to take advantage of the increase in influencer marketing by using model influencers and other celebrities to endorse products.

Developed by Ernest Sturm, Runway Influence connects top influencers and major brands around the world. Sturm is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 12 years of experience, making him an expert in influencer marketing. Whether it’s model influencers in New York you need or models influencers in Los Angeles, London, or Sydney, as a top influencer marketing agency, Sturm and his team at Runway Influence have you covered.

Sturm first served in the luxury events marketing space with Runway Waiters, an events company that signs top models from some of the world’s biggest modeling agencies as bartenders and waitstaff for some of the classiest events. This is where Sturm began networking and building solid relationships with world-famous brands, including Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Ferrari, etc.

Sturm’s success in the luxury events industry saw him cast his net wider and establish Runway Influence, which his clients consider the best influencer marketing agency. Runway Influence partners with top model influencers and celebrities around the world. From the US to the UK and Australia, Runway Influence has become a force to be reckoned with in the influencer marketing space. The company has run successful campaigns for world-leading brands, such as Adidas, McLaren, and more.

But what contributed to Sturm and Runway Influence becoming known as a top influencer marketing agency? First, Sturm saw a gap in the market seven years ago and hatched a plan to close it. He understood the new direction social media marketing was going by using influencers, and he decided to use his previous experience in events marketing to make the process easier for brands looking to link up with influencers, but his journey was full of obstacles. As a young entrepreneur, he didn’t get as much support as seasoned entrepreneurs, so he had to try much harder to get his first yes.

In the beginning, Sturm says his mother was who pushed him and Runway Influence to success. She was his company’s accountant when he started and still leads the finance department. Determination and surrounding himself with the right people further contributed to his success. And today, when giving aspiring entrepreneurs advice, Ernest emphasizes that if you want to start a social media marketing agency or get into the influencer marketing game with model influencers, you should surround yourself with hardworking people.

Overall, the success of Runway Influence is due to Strum’s drive and the way in which he runs his business. As a top influencer marketing agency, Runway Influence values every influencer it partners with and each brand it signs on as a client. Due to the company’s extensive market research efforts, Runway Influence knows how to match the right model influencers with the best brands for maximum ROI.

Recently, Runway Influence booked major supermodels and celebrity influencers Candice Swanepoel and Emily DiDonato when they collaborated with major Chinese show company VIVAIA. As a digital marketing agency that works with social media’s most prominent models and influencers, Runway Influencers has grown a global network of today’s most celebrated models, celebrities, and influencers. Their extensive knowledge of social media branding and marketing enables Runway Influence to amplify a brand’s message, extend its reach, and elevate its image.

From influencer marketing in New York to model influencers in Los Angeles, Runway Influence is known from the East to the West Coast. It also works with influencers worldwide to conquer the global market and become the best influencer marketing agency. As a social media marketing agency, Runway Influence ensures it always stays on top of current trends and monitors how technology is constantly evolving so it can continue to put its clients and influencers first.