Written in partnership with Runway Influence

A successful and memorable event essentially depends on the people that run it – from the staff and talent to the way they interact with guests. Your corporate or business event personnel represent your brand image and help create and establish lasting relationships with your clients. It’s important not to overlook the staffing factor when planning for an event as this can make or break your brand.

Runway Waiters ensures that you only put your best foot forward at events. They take the events industry up a notch higher by setting a new trend: integrating top fashion models at events. Runway Waiters understands the importance of having a dignified, attractive team to be the face of your event to create a lasting impression to their clients. Typically, the staff working at your event reflect who you are, and Runway Waiters sees to it that you get the best image from your guests.

It’s like throwing the ultimate Instagrammable party: the models that work the fashion show runways internationally and book major fashion campaigns are the same models that work the events. They can be on the runway for NYFW one day and be passing champagne trays at Louis Vuitton’s spring line event the next.

If you’re wondering if it’s all about optics, Runway Waiters models aren’t all about looks, they are also extremely skilled. The fashion models at Runway Waiters are highly experienced in bartending, services, brand promoting, hosting, upscale events, store openings and private parties.

As for track record, Runway Waiters has been able to expand from Los Angeles to working in every major city in America, including Hawaii. They keep their calendars booked too. The company has done events at some of the most exclusive places in the world and have had 50-event weekends across the country. They’re a small but mighty team that continues to expand in the production and high-end events world nationwide using in-store services, brand ambassadors, catering staff and more.

During an event, the organizers at Runway Waiters give you the freedom to choose from their professional staff someone to serve, bartend, promote, or welcome your guests at your event. The team has vast experience in serving at cocktail parties, fashion shows, and promotional events. They are the only staffing business in the USA working with models signed with top agencies such as Wilhelmina, Ford, NEXT, and Vision. Hence, offering you the highest level of staffing and service that goes beyond expectations.

In addition, Runway Waiters catering staff offers first-class catering services. The company prides itself in being attentive to detail, punctual, and courteous. With Runway Waiters helping you run the show, you can rest easy knowing that your guests are carefully attended to.

As for event planning, Runway Waiters helps to coordinate events and appoint the right wait staff, servers, and bartenders for your event. They have fully equipped bartenders for hire in the art of crafting delightful cocktails and serving beer and wine, bringing a level of merit and class to every drink they pour. They also have trade shows and convention models, a street team, and offer concierge service.

Runway Waiters currently extends its services to New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston, and will be expanding to other states soon. Having successfully ran events with big-name brands like Louis Vuitton, they are confident to take on larger projects.

As in-person events make a strong comeback, Runway Waiters is the perfect partner in helping your brand make a lasting impression. If you’re thinking of throwing the event of the season, you’d want Runway Waiters on your side.