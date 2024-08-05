It was a family affair for Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at the 2024 Paris Olympics!

The couple was spotted in the stands enjoying the women’s gymnastics final on Sunday, August 4, with their rarely-seen daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

The trip to Paris was a rare outing for the couple, who welcomed their daughters in 2014 and 2016, respectively, as they tend to keep their family out of the spotlight. The pair dressed casually for the sports event. Eva, 50, went incognito in tan sunglasses and a stylish black top, while the Notebook actor, 43, opted for a red flannel and green hat.