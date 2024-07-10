Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s New AJLT Standoff

Kim Cattrall is widely believed to be a big part of the upcoming storyline for And Just Like That season 3 after reprising her role as Samantha Jones for huge bucks. However, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style that Kim’s still not at peace with Sarah Jessica Parker by a long shot, and it’s set to cause fresh tension in the new season.

“Since they’ve paved the way for Samantha to come back, it’s assumed that they’ve done a deal with Kim and they’re just waiting for the right time to announce it,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “The word is that she’ll get to do all her scenes in London. They’ll be bending over backwards to pay her an absolute fortune, and it’s all on her terms because she’s so central to the franchise.”

The source continues, “Everyone, including Sarah, has had to accept that this was necessary. However, the rivals and lack of forgiveness is still there as far as Kim’s concerned. She doesn’t do fake friendships, she’s not going to sit around and pretend to be best friends with Sarah, even if she does take the paycheck.”

Whether or not Kim, 67, will actually shoot scenes together with Sarah, 59, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon is still up in the air.

“It’s still open as to whether she’ll even film any scenes with the other women, but certainly she doesn’t want to break bread with them off camera and pretend like nothing ever happened,” the insider explains. “For Sarah, her attitude stinks, and she really thinks Kim needs to get a grip and let it go. If she’s making this much money, why is she still holding grudges? She doesn’t get it and doesn’t like it and it’s just going to lead to more tension.”

Rumors of a feud between the Sex and the City alums first began circulating in 2004 when Kim didn’t sit with her SATC costars at the Emmys.

“Are we the best of friends? No. We’re professional actresses. We have our own separate lives,” Kim said during an interview later that night, according to The Telegraph.

In 2017, several years after the show went off the air, more details regarding the ​women’s feud surfaced. The New York Post reported that Sarah and Cynthia, 58, became close on the set of Sex and the City because they knew one another beforehand. The two women allegedly went on to bring Kristen, 59, into their group, but left Kim feeling isolated. Tensions between Kim and Sarah reportedly only got worse when Sarah was offered more money and an executive producer title during the show’s second season.

In 2018, Kim’s brother, Chris Cattrall, died unexpectedly and Sarah reached out to offer her condolences to Kim via Instagram. However, the Crossroads star wasn’t happy with her costar’s attempt to offer her sympathy.

Kim posted a shot of text that read, “I do not need your love or support at this tragic time, @sarahjessicaparker.”

In the caption, Kim added, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”