After shepherding the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, Scooter Braun announced on Monday, June 17, that he was retiring as a music manager. Trolls flooded his ​Instagram post to celebrate him leaving the industry.

“After 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” Scooter, 42, wrote in a lengthy post. He explained how he began his profession at the age of 19, “And for 20 years I love it. It’s all I had known,” before going on to detail how he developed Justin and Ariana’s careers.

Along the way, Scooter has made some enemies and become a controversial figure, especially after purchasing the masters to Taylor Swift‘s first six albums in 2019, a move she publicly blasted him for.

“And I’ll say GOOD RIDDANCE,” one person wrote in the comments of Scooter’s retirement statement, while another added, “WE WONT MISS YOU.”

“Wow it took you 23 years to do it thank god the day finally arrived,” one follower wrote, while another added, “23 years too late.”

“UR SO EVIL MAN,” one person commented, as another wrote, “WE CHEERED NOBODY GONNA MISS YOU.”

Courtesy of Scooter Braun/Instagram

When Taylor, 34, found out that Scooter’s Ithaca Holdings purchased her catalogue from Big Machine Records, she wrote a scathing post via Tumblr on June 30, 2019.

When she discovered along with the rest of the world that he bought her master recordings, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” Taylor added.

The “Karma” singer continued, “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo),” which showed a picture of the music manager along with Justin, 30, and Kanye West. “Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked.”

In October 2020, Scooter’s company sold Taylor’s catalogue to Shamrock Holdings, after which she decided to re-record her first six albums.

By August 2023, reports began to emerge that Justin, Demi Lovato and other high-profile clients were parting ways with Scooter.

In his retirement statement, the former artists rep referred to losing a top client, whom some believe is Ariana, 30.

“One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction. We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign,” he wrote. “You see, life doesn’t hand you YOUR plan, it hands you GOD’s plan. And God has been pushing me in this direction for some time.”

“As we develop a different working relationship, I will always be in their corner to consult and support them whether it be directly or from afar,” he continued.

Scooter said the three kids he shares with ex-wife Yael Cohen compelled him to step away from his demanding job.

“As my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were three superstars I wasn’t willing to lose,” he wrote. “The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify. It was time to step into a new role.”

The New York native said he plans to continue working as CEO of entertainment company HYBE America as well his philanthropic work through the ​ Make-A-Wish foundation.