Week of August 13 through 19 By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Not content to sit on the sidelines? Now’s your chance to make a difference. With your detective skills at the ready, this is the perfect week for seeking answers to life’s complicated questions.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Career and cash come under the spotlight, encouraging you to see new possibilities. Anything could happen on the love front, as well, thanks to Cupid pulling some strings behind the scenes, Virgo.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

With your upbeat mood working wonders this week, it’ll be easy to move full steam ahead on a project or personal goal. Show others what you’re capable of!

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Not one to tolerate nonsense, you want to get straight to the point. While people around you may be dragging their feet , you’re willing to put in the extra work, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

A summer romance with long-term potential could appear out of the blue. Are you ready for something serious? Decide what you want and make a move!

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Thanks to your networking skills, you’ll excel in anything that involves other people. With the money-making wheels also turning, financial desires can come to life.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

As usual, your alluring style draws people to you. Though you love to spend time with friends, you’ll also want some space to do your own thing this weekend, Aquarius.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

With pleasure coming into play, you’ll want to free yourself of hassles that have been stealing your energy. Now’s your chance to set up a lifestyle that works for you.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

It’s time to drop the drama. If you’ve made mistakes, you now have the opportunity to apologize. Whether you’re dealing with pals or family, it’s all about compromise.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

While you prefer to be in the know, situations could change quite quickly — so you’ll need to be flexible. Getting your surroundings in order helps you stay ready.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Your sex appeal is at its peak, giving love connections a chance to deepen. You may even find a flicker of an attraction turning into something special, Gemini.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Everyday events inspire you to get moving on your dreams. So stop obsessing over every little decision and take a leap of faith.