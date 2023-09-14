Romance Is Blossoming! See Your Horoscope for the Week of September 17 Through September 23
Week of September 17 through September 23
By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Your slick image acts like a magnet, pulling potential friends and lovers your way. Creating a good impression is important now and you should be ready to grab opportunities as they appear.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
With pleasure at the top of the agenda, you’ll want to kick back and have a good time. Not everything is above board, though, so be sure to read between the lines, Libra.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Letting go of old patterns and introducing new habits frees you up . Whether you’re repairing relationships or building boundaries, you should feel more powerful.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
A desire for a better life comes through loud and clear, urging you to get your act together. Your confidence is contagious, so be ready to put those networking skills to use.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Positive feelings come to the surface as you decide to squeeze in some more fun before the hard work begins. Look out for the chance to travel with a partner or pal!
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Your unique image and flair for original ideas make you extra attractive this week. With relationships coming under the spotlight, romance could even blossom.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
More than one love interest could come your way this week. If you’re not sure about which route to take, you may opt for a chance to do your own thing, Pisces.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Taking charge at work comes naturally to you. With so many people following your lead, you just might find yourself stepping into a new position, Aries.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
This week, your go-getting mood encourages you to step into the unknown. New challenges bring fresh discoveries that could open up those opportunities that you’ve been waiting for.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Relationships take on a starring role this week. Still, you need to break away from the past before you can open your heart to someone else.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
While you know what you want, getting there may take some dedication. This is no time to plod along aimlessly. Your life is waiting!
Leo: July 23 – August 22
With your unique creativity sparkling, you won’t want to waste this chance to shine. Behind the scenes, there are certain situations lining up that will soon open doors.