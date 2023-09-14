Week of September 17 through September 23

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your slick image acts like a magnet, pulling potential friends and lovers your way. Creating a good impression is important now and you should be ready to grab opportunities as they appear.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With pleasure at the top of the agenda, you’ll want to kick back and have a good time. Not everything is above board, though, so be sure to read between the lines, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Letting go of old patterns and introducing new habits frees you up . Whether you’re repairing relationships or building boundaries, you should feel more powerful.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A desire for a better life comes through loud and clear, urging you to get your act together. Your confidence is contagious, so be ready to put those networking skills to use.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Positive feelings come to the surface as you decide to squeeze in some more fun before the hard work begins. Look out for the chance to travel with a partner or pal!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your unique image and flair for original ideas make you extra attractive this week. With relationships coming under the spotlight, romance could even blossom.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

More than one love interest could come your way this week. If you’re not sure about which route to take, you may opt for a chance to do your own thing, Pisces.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Taking charge at work comes naturally to you. With so many people following your lead, you just might find yourself stepping into a new position, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This week, your go-getting mood encourages you to step into the unknown. New challenges bring fresh discoveries that could open up those opportunities that you’ve been waiting for.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Relationships take on a starring role this week. Still, you need to break away from the past before you can open your heart to someone else.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

While you know what you want, getting there may take some dedication. This is no time to plod along aimlessly. Your life is waiting!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With your unique creativity sparkling, you won’t want to waste this chance to shine. Behind the scenes, there are certain situations lining up that will soon open doors.