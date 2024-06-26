The horoscope forecast for June 30 through July 6.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

If you hunger for some time to yourself, keep a low profile this weekend. You may not be lying by the pool sipping cocktails, but there are other ways to feel pampered.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

You can’t do it all on your own, Virgo. Teamwork is not only key, but it will also give you the opportunity to align with like-minded people.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

You’re ready to put your feet on the path to success. With your feisty confidence growing, it won’t be long before you bring in the rewards of your efforts.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

With your adventurous spirit soaring, you won’t be content staying in one place for too long, so get out and explore if you can. A break from the usual scene will give you a chance to refresh your mind.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

If you’ve been feeling overlooked, now’s your chance to show off, Sagittarius. Don’t scatter your energy, though. Success calls for focus!

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

You’re not one to get carried away by fun and flirtation. But this week, there’s a good time to be had and you don’t want to miss out, Capricorn.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Feel that? This week is bubbling with exciting possibilities, so keep your antennae tuned for anything that captures your passion.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

As your popularity picks up, friends, family and colleagues all demand a piece of you. Find some time for yourself too, though.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

With life moving so fast, you’ll want to create a sanctuary where you can slow down for a while and feel nurtured. If you’re not happy with what’s around you, now’s your chance to make those changes.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Communication comes under the spotlight, Taurus, encouraging you to connect with those who really matter. Make dinner plans with an old pal or a new one.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

While you would prefer to be out mingling with your besties, this week calls for a more practical approach. Putting in the effort to sort out money, home or work now will free you up for fun.