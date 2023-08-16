Week of August 20 through August 26

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Every relationship has its ups and downs, romantic or otherwise. This is a great week to iron out any difficulties you’ve been having with someone. Can you reach a compromise?

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Love is in the air — and you won’t want to miss out! The chance to make new connections or spice up a relationship could take things to the next level.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

If romance has captured your interest this week, you may want to stay flexible. Satisfaction is a moving target, so avoid setting your sites on a specific outcome.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Energetic and daring, you’re not about to let anyone stand in the way of your dreams. Putting your head down and furthering your own interests comes naturally this week.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Your fab ideas and financial know-how gives you a head start on a special project. If someone close isn’t as supportive as you’d like, give them time to come around to a new way of thinking.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

People may demand more of your attention but be extra choosy about the company you keep, Capricorn. Gossip goes both ways, after all.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

This is a magical time when your originality shines through. If you want to win the heart of someone you fancy, rely on your instincts.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

The dynamic combination of hard work and a positive attitude could bring some spectacular results your way. Just don’t forget to slow down and smell the roses every now and again, Pisces.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

A can-do attitude will take you far, Aries. And with your self-motivated appeal drawing lucky breaks, you’ll want to get out and network.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Feeling a little lost? If you’ve been looking to others, hoping that they’ll show you the way, you need to learn to trust yourself again, Taurus. When you follow your instincts, your ambitions should fall into place easily.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Always on the go, you like to feel like life is one big adventure. Harboring a positive attitude helps attract the opportunities you seek.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

While you may start off this week wondering which way to go, it won’t be long before your decisive spark returns. In the meantime, do your best to read between the lines.