Written in partnership with Ascend

The number one tip to building a thriving venture is taking action on your ideas, a step Addison Guerra took when he was 23. While his journey has not been easy, Guerra hasn’t looked back and managed to start and grow multiple ventures. He is the CEO and founder of Addison Guerra Clothing, Cannons Delta 10, Triverse Security Solutions and CBD Cure Water. Guerra is also the brains behind Addison Guerra Music. Here is a look at his journey to the top.

Guerra, born in Baytown, Texas, explains that he came to learn and love the life of an entrepreneur at a young age. He grew up around businesspeople and watching them operate their ventures and became confident that this was the route he wanted to take.

Guerra did his research and started his first venture. By the time he was 23, he had made his first million and has continued to grow his income since.

Guerra has cemented his spot in various sectors, including the fashion industry. His fashion line, Addison Guerra Clothing, is one of the top lines in the US, providing high-quality apparel. The brand has attracted A-list clientele, including Tory Lanez, Danny Green, Kellen Mondy, and Gary Harris, among other TikTok and YouTube stars.

But achieving this hasn’t been easy. Like any other journey, Guerra has encountered numerous obstacles along the way. He explains that when he started, he didn’t know much about the business world and made many mistakes.

Guerra was also struggling financially. He is a self-funded entrepreneur, which made it harder for him to reach the top. He explains that expanding his business and growing his team was challenging because he didn’t have proper resources. Even so, Guerra didn’t give up.

He overcame this by believing in himself, working hard, and staying determined and motivated. Guerra now uses his journey to encourage other young entrepreneurs as he shares the valuable lessons he has learned along the way.

“Starting and building a successful venture is hard and getting to your first million is even harder. But it doesn’t mean that this can’t be achieved. As long as you take the first step, reaching the next level also becomes easier,” says Guerra.

When Guerra started his first business, he didn’t know much about operating it. He just had a dream that he decided to take action on and chose not to listen to what critics had to say. He invested in research and his network and has now built an empire. Guerra owns a music label, a candy line, Ay Caramba Candy, and is the founder of one of the top cannabis companies. Guerra is the CEO of CBD Cure Water, which provides alkaline water infused with its high-quality CBD.

His advice to other entrepreneurs is to invest in connections as it will help increase your net worth. Networking helps you learn more about the business world, unlock greater business opportunities, and even grow your business. Guerra also adds the importance of having a positive mindset and being realistic in setting your goals.