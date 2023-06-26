Meditation is in fashion. With celebrities like legendary host Oprah Winfrey and music idol Lady Gaga advocating for it, meditation has become increasingly popular in recent years for people of all demographics. Not only has it proven effective at reducing stress, improving focus, and promoting overall well-being, but some leaders like Seth Taube consider it to be a major driver behind their success.

A serial entrepreneur, investor, and financial expert widely known for his philanthropic work, Taube regularly practices Dzogchen meditation. Focused on cultivating the natural state of the mind, Dzogchen is a Tibetan Buddhist tradition that dates back to the 8th century.

“Dzogchen is about reaching a state of pure awareness by cutting through the illusion that emotional and cognitive interferences create,” explains Taube.

The principles of the Dzogchen have played an important role in Taube’s professional development, giving him the focus and clarity needed to succeed. This success is not limited to his many professional endeavors but also to the way he experiences life itself. He also believes that mindfulness and meditation can help to foster a more positive and productive workplace culture.

“Meditation encourages a greater sense of empathy and compassion, something that is becoming increasingly rare at the workplace,” says Taube. “With humanity facing unprecedented challenges, the workplace has become one of the biggest sources of stress and anxiety for millions of people.”

The challenges Taube references include climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, global conflicts, and other existential threats. With “trauma, anxiety, and suffering” increasing by the day, Taube has been vocal about the need to raise awareness around mental health. He founded Progressive Therapeutics with this mission in mind, which he sees as a complement to the work he does through The Seth B. Taube Foundation.

“My philanthropic efforts are focused on supporting organizations that help people navigate the challenges of their personal lives, primarily through mental health care improvements.,” adds Taube. “I’m a strong advocate for meditation and can attest to its effectiveness. However, there are other ways in which we can down-regulate our nervous systems and as such, everyone should find what works best for them.”

Cycling, playing the violin, blogging, and spending quality time with his loved ones, are some of the ways in which Taube deals with the stresses of daily life. This same healthy work-life balance is something he also looks to offer those that he works with, no matter if they are colleagues, clients, investees, or employees.

“I have always considered Dan Brown to be an important role model. I want to have a positive impact on those around me just in the same way he did for me by creating the ‘Pointing Out the Great Way’ tradition of Dzogchen meditation,” concludes Taube. “My goal is to support his work in any way that I can.”

