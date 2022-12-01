Naughty List! See the Sexiest Celebrity Holiday Outfits of All Time in Sleigh-Worthy Photos

On the naughty list! Countless celebrities love to take advantage of the holiday season by debuting sexy winter outfits. Whether it be a short Santa Claus dress or a red and white laced ensemble, stars like Mariah Carey get into the holiday spirit by showing off their merriest looks.

As the Queen of Christmas, Mariah has worn quite a few stylish numbers over the years, primarily during onstage performances. In December 2016, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress rocked a sparkling red and gold plunging V-neck military-style bodysuit for her concert, pairing it with a matching diamond necklace. That night, the New York native changed into a silver disco-themed, low-cut spaghetti strap gown as she reemerged onstage.

Fellow soprano crooner Ariana Grande brought the holidays early in November 2018 when she released her iconic “Thank U Next” music video. The Nickelodeon alum recreated the memorable “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from Mean Girls, in which Ariana donned the short, red Santa dress that the characters wore in the 2004 comedy.

It seems that music artists love to embrace the winter holiday vibes every year. Miley Cyrus belted out some of her famous tracks during the December 2013 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City. While she wore multiple one-piece outfits that evening, the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer changed into a red long-sleeved bodysuit, which featured fuzzy white cuffs and matching puffball earrings.

Even Destiny’s Child has gotten into the spirit, with former members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams each bringing their own spicy twist to the traditional Santa outfit in 2001. The trio wore stunning red mini dresses while greeting fans in Times Square at the time to debut their namesake Barbie dolls at Toys ‘R’ Us.

However, musicians aren’t the only ones who have brought the heat during the coldest time of year. Several other well-known names such as actress Bella Thorne have shared their best thematic outfits via social media.

The Shake It Up alum didn’t even wait for Christmas one year when she shared what appeared to be a throwback photo in August 2017 of her wearing a red and white mini dress with a Santa hat, matching thigh-high stockings and red high heels.

“Am I allowed to dress up all year round?” Bella captioned her Instagram post at the time.

Even runway queens like Gisele Bündchen have strutted in chic holiday-inspired ensembles on the catwalk. During the 10th Victoria’s Secret fashion show in November 2005, the Brazilian model posed in a two-piece outfit: a bedazzled bra, a red miniskirt, white fluffy cuffs, red thigh-high heeled boots and the signature red Victoria’s Secret angel wings.

Scroll down to see your favorite celebrities rocking their hottest holiday outfits!