Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Starting and scaling a business is not easy. There are numerous challenges, from getting the finances to establishing your brand in the market. Business owners also encounter failures and make mistakes; however, we must overcome all of that to unlock the next chapter. Considering all these different factors, your mindset and general approach towards each situation highly determine your success. To help entrepreneurs on their journey, Shannon Sperber shares her breathwork training that allows her clients to become a better, more clear version of themselves.

She notes that your mental and physical health is extremely important in achieving your goals. As an entrepreneur, you often have a lot on your mind as you try to find the perfect way to navigate different situations. This can result in feelings of anxiety that tamper with your decision-making process. Shannon Sperber is helping her clients take their businesses to the next level, discover who they are, and tap into their own intuition, so they know the next right move.

Having been in a similar situation, Shannon understands how draining it can be. She says this inspired her to start her company, Soul Journey Breathwork. The somatic release experience takes you out of your thinking mind and into your body’s electrical network, letting you release the unneeded energy often caused by stress, past traumas as well as thoughts or feelings. Shannon creates a safe space, encouraging participants to express out things that have been stuck on a cellular level, in order to unlock their full potential.

Shannon notes that while the road to success is daunting, nothing is impossible. “There’s always a solution or workaround, and you have to do what others are not willing to do,” says Shannon. Before launching Soul Journey Breathwork, Shannon and her husband had been in the business space for 17 years and faced different obstacles. However, what kept them standing was staying grounded and having a regulated nervous system. Shannon explains that when a problem or obstacle arose, she learned how to take a step back and ensure she was proactive, not reactive.

Through her breathwork training, she is helping clients to think less and feel more, releasing self-limiting beliefs and subconscious patterns. Her program teaches others how to heal themselves by tapping into the power within.

“Our breath is our superpower,” says Shannon. When she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease (POTS) back in 2017, Shannon was able to completely heal herself through the power of her breath. She explains she knew there was no way she could live like that, which pushed her on a huge healing journey, and it was then she discovered the power of the breath to regulate the nervous system.

The realization opened Shannon to the power of breathwork, and she started her journey in the field.

In 2020, Shannon became Heart Math certified, and then in early 2021, she was certified as a breathwork facilitator. She also holds a B.S. in Exercise Science (2001) and a Doctorate in physical therapy.

As she continues to grow her career, Shannon uses her experience and skills to help others find clarity and remove the barriers holding them from unlocking their full potential. “When they are able to unload all the heavy weight that they carry, they begin to live in their truth and start to really enjoy life. They become more authentic and that is a beautiful thing.”

Shannon says her goal is to help more people become better versions of themselves and lead more fulfilling lives. She has so far worked with hundreds of clients, helping them in every angle of their lives.